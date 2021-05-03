Global Allyl Methacrylate Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Allyl Methacrylate will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Allyl Methacrylate market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2020, from US$ million in 2019. Over the next five years the Allyl Methacrylate market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Allyl Methacrylate market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

Allyl Methacrylate Above 98%

Allyl Methacrylate Above 99.5%

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

Paints & Coatings

Floor Polishes

Dentistry Materials

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.

BASF

Novasol Chemicals

Monomer-Polymer

Evonik

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Fushun Anxin Chemical

Lyondell Chemical

Gelest

Dairen Chemical Corporation (DCC)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Allyl Methacrylate Consumption 2016-2026

2.1.2 Allyl Methacrylate Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Allyl Methacrylate Segment by Type

2.2.1 Allyl Methacrylate Above 98%

2.2.2 Allyl Methacrylate Above 99.5%

2.2.3 Other

2.3 Allyl Methacrylate Sales by Type

2.3.1 Global Allyl Methacrylate Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Allyl Methacrylate Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.3 Global Allyl Methacrylate Sale Price by Type (2016-2021)

2.4 Allyl Methacrylate Segment by Application

2.4.1 Paints & Coatings

2.4.2 Floor Polishes

2.4.3 Dentistry Materials

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Allyl Methacrylate Sales by Application

2.5.1 Global Allyl Methacrylate Sale Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Allyl Methacrylate Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.3 Global Allyl Methacrylate Sale Price by Application (2016-2021)

3 Global Allyl Methacrylate by Company

3.1 Global Allyl Methacrylate Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Allyl Methacrylate Sales by Company (2019-2021)

3.1.2 Global Allyl Methacrylate Sales Market Share by Company (2019-2021)

3.2 Global Allyl Methacrylate Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Allyl Methacrylate Revenue by Company (2019-2021)

3.2.2 Global Allyl Methacrylate Revenue Market Share by Company (2019-2021)

3.3 Global Allyl Methacrylate Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Manufacturers Allyl Methacrylate Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3.4.1 Key Manufacturers Allyl Methacrylate Product Location Distribution

3.4.2 Players Allyl Methacrylate Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2019-2021)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Allyl Methacrylate by Region

4.1 Global Allyl Methacrylate by Region

4.1.1 Global Allyl Methacrylate Sales by Region

4.1.2 Global Allyl Methacrylate Revenue by Region

4.2 Americas Allyl Methacrylate Sales Growth

Continued…

