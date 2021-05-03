Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2020, from US$ million in 2019. Over the next five years the Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Fertilizer Grade

Industrial Grade

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Health & Personal Care

Agriculture/Animal Feed/Poultry

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.

DuPont

Mosaic Company

Potash

Mitsui Chemicals

URALCHEM

J.B. Chemical

Hubei Liushugou Group

K-Technologies

Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals

Wanhua Agro-chem

Shifang Juyuan Chemical

Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology (Yamei)

Pacific Chemicals

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Consumption 2016-2026

2.1.2 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Food Grade

2.2.2 Pharma Grade

2.2.3 Fertilizer Grade

2.2.4 Industrial Grade

2.3 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Type

2.3.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sale Price by Type (2016-2021)

2.4 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Food & Beverage

2.4.2 Pharmaceutical

2.4.3 Health & Personal Care

2.4.4 Agriculture/Animal Feed/Poultry

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Application

2.5.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sale Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sale Price by Application (2016-2021)

3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) by Company

3.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Company (2019-2021)

3.1.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales Market Share by Company (2019-2021)

3.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Company (2019-2021)

3.2.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue Market Share by Company (2019-2021)

3.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Manufacturers Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3.4.1 Key Manufacturers Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Product Location Distribution

3.4.2 Players Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2019-2021)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) by Region

4.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) by Region

4.1.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales by Region

4.1.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Revenue by Region

4.2 Americas Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales Growth

4.3 APAC Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales Growth

4.4 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Sales Growth

5 Americas

Continued…

