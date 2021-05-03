Global Rigid Foam Insulation Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Rigid Foam Insulation business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Rigid Foam Insulation market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Rigid Foam Insulation, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Rigid Foam Insulation market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Rigid Foam Insulation companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

Polyisocyanurate

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Building & Construction

Transportation

Consumer Appliances

Industrial Insulation

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

PolyOne Corporation

DowDuPont

BASF

Covestro

K-Flex

Huntsman International

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Rigid Foam Insulation consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Rigid Foam Insulation market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Rigid Foam Insulation manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Rigid Foam Insulation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Rigid Foam Insulation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Rigid Foam Insulation Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Rigid Foam Insulation Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Rigid Foam Insulation Segment by Type

2.2.1 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

2.2.2 Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

2.2.3 Polyisocyanurate

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Rigid Foam Insulation Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Rigid Foam Insulation Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Rigid Foam Insulation Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Rigid Foam Insulation Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Rigid Foam Insulation Segment by Application

2.4.1 Building & Construction

2.4.2 Transportation

2.4.3 Consumer Appliances

2.4.4 Industrial Insulation

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Rigid Foam Insulation Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Rigid Foam Insulation Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Rigid Foam Insulation Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Rigid Foam Insulation Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Rigid Foam Insulation by Company

3.1 Global Rigid Foam Insulation Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Rigid Foam Insulation Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Rigid Foam Insulation Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Rigid Foam Insulation Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Rigid Foam Insulation Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

..…continued.

