Global Rigid Polyurethane Foams Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Rigid Polyurethane Foams business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Rigid Polyurethane Foams market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Rigid Polyurethane Foams, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Rigid Polyurethane Foams market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Rigid Polyurethane Foams companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Molded Foam Parts

Slab Stock Polyether

Slab Stock Polyester

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential Construction

Non-residential

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BASF SE

Wanhua Chemical Group

Bayer AG

Ekisui Chemical

Huntsman Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Tosoh Corporation

Nitto Denko Corporation

Trelleborg AB

DowDuPont

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Rigid Polyurethane Foams consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Rigid Polyurethane Foams market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Rigid Polyurethane Foams manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Rigid Polyurethane Foams with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Rigid Polyurethane Foams submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Rigid Polyurethane Foams Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Rigid Polyurethane Foams Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Rigid Polyurethane Foams Segment by Type

2.2.1 Molded Foam Parts

2.2.2 Slab Stock Polyether

2.2.3 Slab Stock Polyester

2.2.4 Other

2.3 Rigid Polyurethane Foams Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Rigid Polyurethane Foams Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Rigid Polyurethane Foams Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Rigid Polyurethane Foams Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Rigid Polyurethane Foams Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential Construction

2.4.2 Non-residential

2.4.3 Oil & Gas

2.4.4 Automotive

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Rigid Polyurethane Foams Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Rigid Polyurethane Foams Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Rigid Polyurethane Foams Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Rigid Polyurethane Foams Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Rigid Polyurethane Foams by Company

3.1 Global Rigid Polyurethane Foams Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Rigid Polyurethane Foams Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Rigid Polyurethane Foams Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Rigid Polyurethane Foams Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Rigid Polyurethane Foams Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

..…continued.

