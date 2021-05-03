Global Artificial Leather Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Artificial Leather will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Artificial Leather market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2020, from US$ 28390 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Artificial Leather market will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 34040 million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Artificial Leather market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl Chloride

Bio-based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

Footwear

Clothing

Furnishing

Automotive

Bags

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.

Kuraray

Toray

Teijin

Bayer

Favini

Sappi

Asahi Kansei

Ducksung

DAEWON Chemical

Filwel

Kolon

Sanfang

Nanya

Wenzhou Imitation Leather

Anhui Anli

Fujian Tianshou

Shandong Jinfeng

Yantai Wanhua

Shandong Tongda

Jiaxing Hexin

Kunshan Xiefu

Huafon Group

Wenzhou Huanghe

Meisheng Industrial

Xiamen Hongxin

Fujian Huayang

Sanling

Hongdeli

Shandong Friendship

Wangkang Group

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Artificial Leather Consumption 2016-2026

2.1.2 Artificial Leather Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Artificial Leather Segment by Type

2.2.1 Polyurethane

2.2.2 Polyvinyl Chloride

2.2.3 Bio-based

2.3 Artificial Leather Sales by Type

2.3.1 Global Artificial Leather Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Artificial Leather Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.3.3 Global Artificial Leather Sale Price by Type (2016-2021)

2.4 Artificial Leather Segment by Application

2.4.1 Footwear

2.4.2 Clothing

2.4.3 Furnishing

2.4.4 Automotive

2.4.5 Bags

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Artificial Leather Sales by Application

2.5.1 Global Artificial Leather Sale Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Artificial Leather Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.5.3 Global Artificial Leather Sale Price by Application (2016-2021)

3 Global Artificial Leather by Company

3.1 Global Artificial Leather Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Artificial Leather Sales by Company (2019-2021)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Leather Sales Market Share by Company (2019-2021)

3.2 Global Artificial Leather Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Artificial Leather Revenue by Company (2019-2021)

3.2.2 Global Artificial Leather Revenue Market Share by Company (2019-2021)

3.3 Global Artificial Leather Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Manufacturers Artificial Leather Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3.4.1 Key Manufacturers Artificial Leather Product Location Distribution

3.4.2 Players Artificial Leather Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2019-2021)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Artificial Leather by Region

4.1 Global Artificial Leather by Region

4.1.1 Global Artificial Leather Sales by Region

4.1.2 Global Artificial Leather Revenue by Region

4.2 Americas Artificial Leather Sales Growth

4.3 APAC Artificial Leather Sales Growth

4.4 Europe Artificial Leather Sales Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Artificial Leather Sales Growth

Continued…

