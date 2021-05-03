Global Polyester Strapping Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Polyester Strapping business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Polyester Strapping market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Polyester Strapping, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Polyester Strapping market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Polyester Strapping companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Embossed PET Strapping

Smooth PET Strapping

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Wood Industry

Paper Industry

Food & Beverage

Textile Industry

Other Industries

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Signode

STEK

M.J.Maillis Group

FROMM Group

Samuel Strapping

Cordstrap

Polychem

Youngsun

Teufelberger

Mosca

EMBALCER

Yuandong

PAC Strapping Products

Polivektris

Ruparel Polystrap

Linder

Baole

Cyklop

Strapack

Hiroyuki Industries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Polyester Strapping consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Polyester Strapping market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Polyester Strapping manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Polyester Strapping with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Polyester Strapping submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Polyester Strapping Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Polyester Strapping Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Polyester Strapping Segment by Type

2.2.1 Embossed PET Strapping

2.2.2 Smooth PET Strapping

2.3 Polyester Strapping Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Polyester Strapping Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Polyester Strapping Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Polyester Strapping Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Polyester Strapping Segment by Application

2.4.1 Wood Industry

2.4.2 Paper Industry

2.4.3 Food & Beverage

2.4.4 Textile Industry

2.4.5 Other Industries

2.5 Polyester Strapping Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Polyester Strapping Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Polyester Strapping Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Polyester Strapping Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Polyester Strapping by Company

3.1 Global Polyester Strapping Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Polyester Strapping Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Polyester Strapping Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Polyester Strapping Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Polyester Strapping Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

..…continued.

