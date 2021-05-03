Asia Pacific Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services Market by Growing Technology Trends till 2027 – Wuxi AppTec, IQVIA INC, PRA Health Sciences and Syneos Health

The Asia Pacific healthcare contract research organizations (CRO) services market is to reach US$ 16,745.94 million by 2027 from US$ 7,559.03 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2019–2027.

Healthcare contract research organization generally assists biotechnology, medical device, and pharmaceutical companies in the form of research services outsourced on a contract basis. Secured services include preclinical and clinical testing, clinical research, product development such as drug development or process development such as bioanalytical assay development. These organizations also provide management services such as clinical trial management and pharmacovigilance.

Leading Asia Pacific Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services Market Players

Wuxi AppTec

IQVIA INC

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Covance)

PRA Health Sciences

Syneos Health

Asia Pacific Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Services Market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in market.

ASIA PACIFIC HEALTHCARE CONTRACT RESEARCH ORGANIZATIONS (CRO) SERVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Service Type

Early Phase Development

Laboratory Services

Consulting Services

Clinical Research Services

By Therapeutic Application

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Others

By End-User

Medical Device Companies

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Others (Academic Institutes)

By Country

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

