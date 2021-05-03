Global Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach million by 2025, from million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Radar

Video

Loop Detection

Infrared

Multi-Sensors

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Parking Management

Law Enforcement

Speed Enforcement

Low-Emission Zone Charging

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Vigilant Solutions Inc.

Siemens AG

Jenoptik Traffic Solutions

Q-Free ASA

Tattile Srl

Bosch Security Systems

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Segment by Type

2.2.1 Radar

2.2.2 Video

2.2.3 Loop Detection

2.2.4 Infrared

2.2.5 Multi-Sensors

2.2.6 Others

2.3 Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Segment by Application

2.4.1 Parking Management

2.4.2 Law Enforcement

2.4.3 Speed Enforcement

2.4.4 Low-Emission Zone Charging

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor by Company

3.1 Global Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor by Regions

4.1 Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor by Regions

4.2 Americas Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Detection Sensor Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

….continued

