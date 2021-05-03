Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2027 | Rusal, Stanford Materials Corp., Metallica Minerals

“

The report titled Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Aluminum-scandium Alloys market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Aluminum-scandium Alloys market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Aluminum-scandium Alloys market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Aluminum-scandium Alloys market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Aluminum-scandium Alloys report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Aluminum-scandium Alloys report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Aluminum-scandium Alloys market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Aluminum-scandium Alloys market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Aluminum-scandium Alloys market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Aluminum-scandium Alloys market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Aluminum-scandium Alloys market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Rusal, Stanford Materials Corp., Metallica Minerals, Platina Resources Ltd., Scandium International Mining Corp., DNI Metals Inc., Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM), MCC, CODOS, Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd., Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM), Rongjiayu Technology

Market Segmentation by Product: 2% Scandium

1.5% Scandium

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Automobile

Aerospace

Other



The Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Aluminum-scandium Alloys market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Aluminum-scandium Alloys market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Aluminum-scandium Alloys market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Aluminum-scandium Alloys industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Aluminum-scandium Alloys market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Aluminum-scandium Alloys market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Aluminum-scandium Alloys market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Aluminum-scandium Alloys Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 2% Scandium

1.2.3 1.5% Scandium

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automobile

1.3.3 Aerospace

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Aluminum-scandium Alloys Industry Trends

2.4.2 Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Drivers

2.4.3 Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Challenges

2.4.4 Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Restraints

3 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales

3.1 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Aluminum-scandium Alloys Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Aluminum-scandium Alloys Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Aluminum-scandium Alloys Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Aluminum-scandium Alloys Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Aluminum-scandium Alloys Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Aluminum-scandium Alloys Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Aluminum-scandium Alloys Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Aluminum-scandium Alloys Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Aluminum-scandium Alloys Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Aluminum-scandium Alloys Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Aluminum-scandium Alloys Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-scandium Alloys Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum-scandium Alloys Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Rusal

12.1.1 Rusal Corporation Information

12.1.2 Rusal Overview

12.1.3 Rusal Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Rusal Aluminum-scandium Alloys Products and Services

12.1.5 Rusal Aluminum-scandium Alloys SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Rusal Recent Developments

12.2 Stanford Materials Corp.

12.2.1 Stanford Materials Corp. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Stanford Materials Corp. Overview

12.2.3 Stanford Materials Corp. Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Stanford Materials Corp. Aluminum-scandium Alloys Products and Services

12.2.5 Stanford Materials Corp. Aluminum-scandium Alloys SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Stanford Materials Corp. Recent Developments

12.3 Metallica Minerals

12.3.1 Metallica Minerals Corporation Information

12.3.2 Metallica Minerals Overview

12.3.3 Metallica Minerals Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Metallica Minerals Aluminum-scandium Alloys Products and Services

12.3.5 Metallica Minerals Aluminum-scandium Alloys SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Metallica Minerals Recent Developments

12.4 Platina Resources Ltd.

12.4.1 Platina Resources Ltd. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Platina Resources Ltd. Overview

12.4.3 Platina Resources Ltd. Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Platina Resources Ltd. Aluminum-scandium Alloys Products and Services

12.4.5 Platina Resources Ltd. Aluminum-scandium Alloys SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Platina Resources Ltd. Recent Developments

12.5 Scandium International Mining Corp.

12.5.1 Scandium International Mining Corp. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Scandium International Mining Corp. Overview

12.5.3 Scandium International Mining Corp. Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Scandium International Mining Corp. Aluminum-scandium Alloys Products and Services

12.5.5 Scandium International Mining Corp. Aluminum-scandium Alloys SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Scandium International Mining Corp. Recent Developments

12.6 DNI Metals Inc.

12.6.1 DNI Metals Inc. Corporation Information

12.6.2 DNI Metals Inc. Overview

12.6.3 DNI Metals Inc. Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 DNI Metals Inc. Aluminum-scandium Alloys Products and Services

12.6.5 DNI Metals Inc. Aluminum-scandium Alloys SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 DNI Metals Inc. Recent Developments

12.7 Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM)

12.7.1 Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM) Overview

12.7.3 Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM) Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM) Aluminum-scandium Alloys Products and Services

12.7.5 Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM) Aluminum-scandium Alloys SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM) Recent Developments

12.8 MCC

12.8.1 MCC Corporation Information

12.8.2 MCC Overview

12.8.3 MCC Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 MCC Aluminum-scandium Alloys Products and Services

12.8.5 MCC Aluminum-scandium Alloys SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 MCC Recent Developments

12.9 CODOS

12.9.1 CODOS Corporation Information

12.9.2 CODOS Overview

12.9.3 CODOS Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 CODOS Aluminum-scandium Alloys Products and Services

12.9.5 CODOS Aluminum-scandium Alloys SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 CODOS Recent Developments

12.10 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd.

12.10.1 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd. Overview

12.10.3 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd. Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd. Aluminum-scandium Alloys Products and Services

12.10.5 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd. Aluminum-scandium Alloys SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd. Recent Developments

12.11 Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM)

12.11.1 Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM) Overview

12.11.3 Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM) Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM) Aluminum-scandium Alloys Products and Services

12.11.5 Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM) Recent Developments

12.12 Rongjiayu Technology

12.12.1 Rongjiayu Technology Corporation Information

12.12.2 Rongjiayu Technology Overview

12.12.3 Rongjiayu Technology Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Rongjiayu Technology Aluminum-scandium Alloys Products and Services

12.12.5 Rongjiayu Technology Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Aluminum-scandium Alloys Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Aluminum-scandium Alloys Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Aluminum-scandium Alloys Production Mode & Process

13.4 Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Aluminum-scandium Alloys Sales Channels

13.4.2 Aluminum-scandium Alloys Distributors

13.5 Aluminum-scandium Alloys Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”