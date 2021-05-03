Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Market Rapid Growth, Industry Competition Outlook And Future Scope 2027 | Toray Industries, Teijin, Indorama Ventures

“

The report titled Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Toray Industries, Teijin, Indorama Ventures, Alpek S.A.B., Sinopec, Reliance Industries, Zhejiang Hengyi, W. Barnet, Ganesha Ecosphere, Bombay Dyeing

Market Segmentation by Product: Staple Fiber

Filament Yarn



Market Segmentation by Application: Apparel

Home Furnishing

Industrial

Other



The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Staple Fiber

1.2.3 Filament Yarn

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Apparel

1.3.3 Home Furnishing

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Industry Trends

2.4.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Market Drivers

2.4.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Market Challenges

2.4.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Market Restraints

3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales

3.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Toray Industries

12.1.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

12.1.2 Toray Industries Overview

12.1.3 Toray Industries Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Toray Industries Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Products and Services

12.1.5 Toray Industries Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Toray Industries Recent Developments

12.2 Teijin

12.2.1 Teijin Corporation Information

12.2.2 Teijin Overview

12.2.3 Teijin Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Teijin Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Products and Services

12.2.5 Teijin Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Teijin Recent Developments

12.3 Indorama Ventures

12.3.1 Indorama Ventures Corporation Information

12.3.2 Indorama Ventures Overview

12.3.3 Indorama Ventures Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Indorama Ventures Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Products and Services

12.3.5 Indorama Ventures Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Indorama Ventures Recent Developments

12.4 Alpek S.A.B.

12.4.1 Alpek S.A.B. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Alpek S.A.B. Overview

12.4.3 Alpek S.A.B. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Alpek S.A.B. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Products and Services

12.4.5 Alpek S.A.B. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Alpek S.A.B. Recent Developments

12.5 Sinopec

12.5.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sinopec Overview

12.5.3 Sinopec Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Sinopec Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Products and Services

12.5.5 Sinopec Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Sinopec Recent Developments

12.6 Reliance Industries

12.6.1 Reliance Industries Corporation Information

12.6.2 Reliance Industries Overview

12.6.3 Reliance Industries Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Reliance Industries Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Products and Services

12.6.5 Reliance Industries Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Reliance Industries Recent Developments

12.7 Zhejiang Hengyi

12.7.1 Zhejiang Hengyi Corporation Information

12.7.2 Zhejiang Hengyi Overview

12.7.3 Zhejiang Hengyi Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Zhejiang Hengyi Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Products and Services

12.7.5 Zhejiang Hengyi Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Zhejiang Hengyi Recent Developments

12.8 W. Barnet

12.8.1 W. Barnet Corporation Information

12.8.2 W. Barnet Overview

12.8.3 W. Barnet Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 W. Barnet Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Products and Services

12.8.5 W. Barnet Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 W. Barnet Recent Developments

12.9 Ganesha Ecosphere

12.9.1 Ganesha Ecosphere Corporation Information

12.9.2 Ganesha Ecosphere Overview

12.9.3 Ganesha Ecosphere Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Ganesha Ecosphere Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Products and Services

12.9.5 Ganesha Ecosphere Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Ganesha Ecosphere Recent Developments

12.10 Bombay Dyeing

12.10.1 Bombay Dyeing Corporation Information

12.10.2 Bombay Dyeing Overview

12.10.3 Bombay Dyeing Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Bombay Dyeing Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Products and Services

12.10.5 Bombay Dyeing Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Bombay Dyeing Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Production Mode & Process

13.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Sales Channels

13.4.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Distributors

13.5 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Fiber Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

