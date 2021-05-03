Polyester Fiber Textile Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2021-2027 | DuPont, Goonvean Fibres, TORAY

“

The report titled Global Polyester Fiber Textile Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyester Fiber Textile market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyester Fiber Textile market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyester Fiber Textile market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyester Fiber Textile market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyester Fiber Textile report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyester Fiber Textile report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyester Fiber Textile market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyester Fiber Textile market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyester Fiber Textile market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyester Fiber Textile market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyester Fiber Textile market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DuPont, Goonvean Fibres, TORAY, Mitsubishi Chemical, Unitec Fibres, Reliance, Nanya Plastics, Jiangsu Sanfangxiang, Far Eastern New Century, Indo-Rama, Invista

Market Segmentation by Product: Primary

Recycle



Market Segmentation by Application: Apparel

Home Furnishing

Industrial

Other



The Polyester Fiber Textile Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyester Fiber Textile market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyester Fiber Textile market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyester Fiber Textile market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyester Fiber Textile industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyester Fiber Textile market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyester Fiber Textile market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyester Fiber Textile market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Polyester Fiber Textile Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Primary

1.2.3 Recycle

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Apparel

1.3.3 Home Furnishing

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Polyester Fiber Textile Industry Trends

2.4.2 Polyester Fiber Textile Market Drivers

2.4.3 Polyester Fiber Textile Market Challenges

2.4.4 Polyester Fiber Textile Market Restraints

3 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Sales

3.1 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Polyester Fiber Textile Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Polyester Fiber Textile Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Polyester Fiber Textile Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Polyester Fiber Textile Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Polyester Fiber Textile Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Polyester Fiber Textile Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Polyester Fiber Textile Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Polyester Fiber Textile Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyester Fiber Textile Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Polyester Fiber Textile Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Polyester Fiber Textile Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyester Fiber Textile Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Polyester Fiber Textile Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polyester Fiber Textile Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Polyester Fiber Textile Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Polyester Fiber Textile Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Polyester Fiber Textile Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Polyester Fiber Textile Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Polyester Fiber Textile Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Polyester Fiber Textile Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Polyester Fiber Textile Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Polyester Fiber Textile Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Polyester Fiber Textile Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Polyester Fiber Textile Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Polyester Fiber Textile Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Polyester Fiber Textile Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Polyester Fiber Textile Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Polyester Fiber Textile Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Polyester Fiber Textile Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Polyester Fiber Textile Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Polyester Fiber Textile Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Polyester Fiber Textile Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Polyester Fiber Textile Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Polyester Fiber Textile Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Polyester Fiber Textile Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Polyester Fiber Textile Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Polyester Fiber Textile Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Polyester Fiber Textile Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Polyester Fiber Textile Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Polyester Fiber Textile Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Polyester Fiber Textile Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Polyester Fiber Textile Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Polyester Fiber Textile Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Polyester Fiber Textile Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Polyester Fiber Textile Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Polyester Fiber Textile Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Polyester Fiber Textile Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Polyester Fiber Textile Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Polyester Fiber Textile Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polyester Fiber Textile Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Polyester Fiber Textile Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Polyester Fiber Textile Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Polyester Fiber Textile Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Polyester Fiber Textile Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Polyester Fiber Textile Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Polyester Fiber Textile Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Polyester Fiber Textile Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Polyester Fiber Textile Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Polyester Fiber Textile Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Polyester Fiber Textile Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Polyester Fiber Textile Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polyester Fiber Textile Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyester Fiber Textile Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyester Fiber Textile Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polyester Fiber Textile Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyester Fiber Textile Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyester Fiber Textile Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Polyester Fiber Textile Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Polyester Fiber Textile Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Polyester Fiber Textile Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Polyester Fiber Textile Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Polyester Fiber Textile Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Polyester Fiber Textile Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 DuPont

12.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.1.2 DuPont Overview

12.1.3 DuPont Polyester Fiber Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 DuPont Polyester Fiber Textile Products and Services

12.1.5 DuPont Polyester Fiber Textile SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 DuPont Recent Developments

12.2 Goonvean Fibres

12.2.1 Goonvean Fibres Corporation Information

12.2.2 Goonvean Fibres Overview

12.2.3 Goonvean Fibres Polyester Fiber Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Goonvean Fibres Polyester Fiber Textile Products and Services

12.2.5 Goonvean Fibres Polyester Fiber Textile SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Goonvean Fibres Recent Developments

12.3 TORAY

12.3.1 TORAY Corporation Information

12.3.2 TORAY Overview

12.3.3 TORAY Polyester Fiber Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 TORAY Polyester Fiber Textile Products and Services

12.3.5 TORAY Polyester Fiber Textile SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 TORAY Recent Developments

12.4 Mitsubishi Chemical

12.4.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

12.4.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Overview

12.4.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Polyester Fiber Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Polyester Fiber Textile Products and Services

12.4.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Polyester Fiber Textile SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Developments

12.5 Unitec Fibres

12.5.1 Unitec Fibres Corporation Information

12.5.2 Unitec Fibres Overview

12.5.3 Unitec Fibres Polyester Fiber Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Unitec Fibres Polyester Fiber Textile Products and Services

12.5.5 Unitec Fibres Polyester Fiber Textile SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Unitec Fibres Recent Developments

12.6 Reliance

12.6.1 Reliance Corporation Information

12.6.2 Reliance Overview

12.6.3 Reliance Polyester Fiber Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Reliance Polyester Fiber Textile Products and Services

12.6.5 Reliance Polyester Fiber Textile SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Reliance Recent Developments

12.7 Nanya Plastics

12.7.1 Nanya Plastics Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nanya Plastics Overview

12.7.3 Nanya Plastics Polyester Fiber Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Nanya Plastics Polyester Fiber Textile Products and Services

12.7.5 Nanya Plastics Polyester Fiber Textile SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Nanya Plastics Recent Developments

12.8 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang

12.8.1 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Corporation Information

12.8.2 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Overview

12.8.3 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Polyester Fiber Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Polyester Fiber Textile Products and Services

12.8.5 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Polyester Fiber Textile SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Recent Developments

12.9 Far Eastern New Century

12.9.1 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Information

12.9.2 Far Eastern New Century Overview

12.9.3 Far Eastern New Century Polyester Fiber Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Far Eastern New Century Polyester Fiber Textile Products and Services

12.9.5 Far Eastern New Century Polyester Fiber Textile SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Far Eastern New Century Recent Developments

12.10 Indo-Rama

12.10.1 Indo-Rama Corporation Information

12.10.2 Indo-Rama Overview

12.10.3 Indo-Rama Polyester Fiber Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Indo-Rama Polyester Fiber Textile Products and Services

12.10.5 Indo-Rama Polyester Fiber Textile SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Indo-Rama Recent Developments

12.11 Invista

12.11.1 Invista Corporation Information

12.11.2 Invista Overview

12.11.3 Invista Polyester Fiber Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Invista Polyester Fiber Textile Products and Services

12.11.5 Invista Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Polyester Fiber Textile Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Polyester Fiber Textile Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Polyester Fiber Textile Production Mode & Process

13.4 Polyester Fiber Textile Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Polyester Fiber Textile Sales Channels

13.4.2 Polyester Fiber Textile Distributors

13.5 Polyester Fiber Textile Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

