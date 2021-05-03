GERD Drugs and Devices Market Competitive Landscape Forecasts to 2028: Global Industry Growth, Share, Size, Trends

The factors impacting the growth of the market are the rise in the trend of self-medication and increased awareness of GERD. Moreover, the constant occurrence of GERD disorders, as well as changes in lifestyle, are propelling the market demand. The expiration of the patent on most of the drugs is paving the way for new over the counter and generic drugs. The poor reimbursement of procedures and devices, low safety, and efficacy are restricting the adoption of the GERD drugs and devices market.

The report covers an extensive impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains, changed the market dynamics, and has impacted the demands of the products offered by the GERD Drugs and Devices market. The report studies the impact of the pandemic and offers a futuristic outlook to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics in a post-COVID scenario. The report further covers the assessment of the present and future impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the market. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The market offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to market size and volume, by evaluating the key companies, major geographies, product types, application, consumer base, and manufacturing and production pricing.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck & CO., Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Eisai Co., Ltd., and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global GERD Drugs and Devices Market on the basis of route of administration, drug type, device type, and region:

Route Of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oral Parenteral

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) H2 Receptor Antagonist Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPIs) Antacids

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) MUSE –Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler LINX Management System Stretta Therapy Bravo Reflux Testing System Digitrapper reflux testing system Others



Furthermore, the report further segments the GERD Drugs and Devices market on the basis of key regions and countries. The report covers the market share, market size, revenue contribution, and overall growth trends in the specific key geographies of the world. The regional analysis includes regions and countries such as:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Holistic view of the GERD Drugs and Devices market and key segments

Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities

Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Extensive regional analysis

Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. GERD Drugs and Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

