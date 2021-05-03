Interventional Oncology Devices Market Size, Share and Major Industry Players and Forecast to 2028 | Emergen Research

In September 2020, The strategic investment in Nanospectra Biosciences, Inc. was announced by Sirtex Medical Limited. The investment will offer funding to improve further Nanospectra ‘s leading prostate cancer tissue ablation device AuroLase, the first and only ultra-focal ablation treatment intended to enhance the efficiency of treatment, reducing adverse effects related to anesthesia, chemotherapy, and alternate focal therapies. In order to destroy solid cancer tumors, this treatment uses the company’s patented AuroShells nanoparticle technique to minimize the damage of neighboring healthy tissue.

The report covers an extensive impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains, changed the market dynamics, and has impacted the demands of the products offered by the Interventional Oncology Devices market. The report studies the impact of the pandemic and offers a futuristic outlook to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics in a post-COVID scenario. The report further covers the assessment of the present and future impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the market. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The market offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to market size and volume, by evaluating the key companies, major geographies, product types, application, consumer base, and manufacturing and production pricing.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Sirtex Medical Limited, Teleflex Incorporated, Boston Scientific Corporation, INterface BIOmaterials B.V., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., BTG International Limited, IMBiotechnologies Ltd., IceCure Medical Ltd, HealthTronics, Inc., and Cook Medical Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Interventional Oncology Devices Market on the basis of product type, process, cancer type, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Support Embolization Ablation

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Non-Thermal Tumor Ablation Thermal Tumor Ablation Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization Transcatheter Arterial Chemoembolization Bland Embolization or Transcatheter Arterial Embolization

Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Lung Cancer Liver Cancer Bone Cancer Breast Cancer Prostate Cancer Kidney Cancer Others



Furthermore, the report further segments the Interventional Oncology Devices market on the basis of key regions and countries. The report covers the market share, market size, revenue contribution, and overall growth trends in the specific key geographies of the world. The regional analysis includes regions and countries such as:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Holistic view of the Interventional Oncology Devices market and key segments

Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities

Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Extensive regional analysis

Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis

