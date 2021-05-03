SLAM Technology Market Share, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Industry Forecast to 2028

The global simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology market is forecasted to grow significantly, owing to UAV applications’ rising adoption. The growing prevalence of mapping technology is anticipated to further propel the market growth over the forecasted timeframe. Besides, the rapid adoption of autonomous vehicles worldwide is also expected to augment the market over the forecasted timeline. The expensive setup cost of this technology and raising issues for security of the system is anticipated to hinder the market growth over the forecasted timeframe.

The report covers an extensive impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains, changed the market dynamics, and has impacted the demands of the products offered by the SLAM Technology market. The report studies the impact of the pandemic and offers a futuristic outlook to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics in a post-COVID scenario. The report further covers the assessment of the present and future impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the market. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The market offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to market size and volume, by evaluating the key companies, major geographies, product types, application, consumer base, and manufacturing and production pricing.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Facebook, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Aethon Inc., Fetch Robotics, Inc., Intel Corporation, Amazon Robotics (Kiva Systems), Skydio, Inc., and Clearpath Robotics, Inc. among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global SLAM Technology Market on the basis of type, offering, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Graph-Based Extended Kalman Filter Fast

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) 2D 3D

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) UAV Autonomous Vehicle Robotics Augmented Reality Virtual Reality Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Automotive Defense Mining Manufacturing Agriculture Logistics Forestry Commercial Household



Furthermore, the report further segments the SLAM Technology market on the basis of key regions and countries. The report covers the market share, market size, revenue contribution, and overall growth trends in the specific key geographies of the world. The regional analysis includes regions and countries such as:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Holistic view of the SLAM Technology market and key segments

Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities

Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Extensive regional analysis

Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. SLAM Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

