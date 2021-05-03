IoT Medical Devices Market Opportunities, Top Manufactures, Industry Growth, Share, Size, Regional Analysis and Global Forecast to 2028

Technological advancement and rise in the geriatric population, along with the growth in the persistent disease, are impacting the demand for the IoT medical devices market. Moreover, the reduction in the duration of room stay has further fuelled the demand for the IoT medical devices market. Market players are initiating novel and innovative software programs to address market issues.
The report covers an extensive impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains, changed the market dynamics, and has impacted the demands of the products offered by the IoT Medical Devices market. The report studies the impact of the pandemic and offers a futuristic outlook to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics in a post-COVID scenario. The report further covers the assessment of the present and future impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the market. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.
The market offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to market size and volume, by evaluating the key companies, major geographies, product types, application, consumer base, and manufacturing and production pricing.
The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:
GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific, Philips Healthcare, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Omron, and Biotronik, among others.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global IoT Medical Devices Market on the basis of product, type, connectivity technology, end-user, and region:
- Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Vital Signs Monitoring Devices
- Blood Pressure Monitors
- Blood Glucose Monitors
- ECG/Heart Rate Monitors
- Oximeters
- Multiparameter Monitors
- Respiratory Devices
- Fetal Monitoring Devices
- Neurological Devices
- Implantable Cardiac Devices
- Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators
- Implantable Cardiac Monitors
- Pacemakers
- Hearing Devices
- Anesthesia Machines
- Patient Monitors
- Ventilators
- Imaging Systems
- Infusion Pumps
- Other Products
- Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Wearable Medical Devices
- Implantable Medical Devices
- Stationary Medical Devices
- Other IoT Medical Devices
- Connectivity Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Bluetooth
- Wi-Fi
- ZigBee
- Near Field Communication (NFC)
- Other Connectivity Technologies
- End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, Long-term Care Centers, & Home Care Settings
- Other End Users
Furthermore, the report further segments the IoT Medical Devices market on the basis of key regions and countries. The report covers the market share, market size, revenue contribution, and overall growth trends in the specific key geographies of the world. The regional analysis includes regions and countries such as:
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- MEA
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Key Features of the Report:
- Holistic view of the IoT Medical Devices market and key segments
- Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities
- Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors
- Competitive landscape benchmarking
- Extensive regional analysis
- Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. IoT Medical Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Continued….
