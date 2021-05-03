Plant-based Protein Market Revenue, Demand, Share, Size | Global Industry Analysis and Research Report 2020

Advancements in biotechnology and microbiology research activities are expected to fuel the development of the plant-based protein market over the forecast period. Increasing innovations and the launch of newly enhanced products by the emerging and key players in the plant-based protein market are augmenting the market growth at the global level. The rising lactose intolerance among the growing population is also contributing to the growth of the plant-based protein market over the forecast period. The growing trend of Plant-based milk with extra protein is boosting the development of the industry.

The report covers an extensive impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains, changed the market dynamics, and has impacted the demands of the products offered by the Plant-based Protein market. The report studies the impact of the pandemic and offers a futuristic outlook to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics in a post-COVID scenario. The report further covers the assessment of the present and future impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the market. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The market offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to market size and volume, by evaluating the key companies, major geographies, product types, application, consumer base, and manufacturing and production pricing.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

CARGILL, ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND (ADM), DuPont, ROQUETTE FRÈRES, GLANBIA, WILMAR INTERNATIONAL, DSM, KERRY GROUP, EMSLAND GROUP, and INGREDION, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Plant-based Protein Market on the basis of Type, Form, Application, Source, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Protein Concentrates Protein Isolates Textured Protein

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Liquid Dry

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Food Ingredients Animal Feed

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pea Soy Wheat Others (Rice, Potato, Canola, and Oats)



Furthermore, the report further segments the Plant-based Protein market on the basis of key regions and countries. The report covers the market share, market size, revenue contribution, and overall growth trends in the specific key geographies of the world. The regional analysis includes regions and countries such as:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Holistic view of the Plant-based Protein market and key segments

Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities

Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Extensive regional analysis

Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Plant-based Protein Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

