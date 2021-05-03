Soil Monitoring Market Research Report, Top Key Players, and Industry Statistics, 2020-2028

Shifting of preferences towards smart irrigation techniques has resulted in the growing usage of soil monitoring systems. Increasing need to know the optimal water and nutrient level required for plantation has boosted the utilization of the soil monitoring systems for agricultural purposes. Increasing investments of the government for the advancements of the agricultural sector through R & D activities are expected to boost the soil monitoring systems. The limited availability of natural resources such as arable land and freshwater has resulted in the growth of the soil monitoring systems.

The report covers an extensive impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains, changed the market dynamics, and has impacted the demands of the products offered by the Soil Monitoring market. The report studies the impact of the pandemic and offers a futuristic outlook to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics in a post-COVID scenario. The report further covers the assessment of the present and future impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the market. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The market offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to market size and volume, by evaluating the key companies, major geographies, product types, application, consumer base, and manufacturing and production pricing.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

The Toro Company, Stevens Water Monitoring Systems Inc., Element Materials Technology, SGS GROUP, CAMPBELL SCIENTIFIC, METER GROUP, SENTEK TECHNOLOGIES, CROPX TECHNOLOGIES, SPECTRUM TECHNOLOGIES, and Aquamonix, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Soil Monitoring Market on the basis of System Type, Offering, Application, and region:

System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Ground-based Monitoring Systems Sensing and Imagery Systems Others (Telematics Systems and Robotics)

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Software Hardware Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Non-Agricultural Agricultural



Furthermore, the report further segments the Soil Monitoring market on the basis of key regions and countries. The report covers the market share, market size, revenue contribution, and overall growth trends in the specific key geographies of the world. The regional analysis includes regions and countries such as:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Holistic view of the Soil Monitoring market and key segments

Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities

Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Extensive regional analysis

Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Soil Monitoring Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

