EHealth Market Share, Size, Industry Analysis, Demand, Growth and Research Report 2020-2028

An increase in the need to curtail healthcare costs, rising government initiatives to support the usage of eHealth, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and a shift in patient-centric healthcare delivery will further drive the eHealth market demand. The technology provides cost-effective healthcare delivery in both developed and developing nations. The surge in awareness of sedentary lifestyles and growing disorders such as diabetes and hypertension will further augment eHealth market demand.

The report covers an extensive impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains, changed the market dynamics, and has impacted the demands of the products offered by the EHealth market. The report studies the impact of the pandemic and offers a futuristic outlook to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics in a post-COVID scenario. The report further covers the assessment of the present and future impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the market. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The market offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to market size and volume, by evaluating the key companies, major geographies, product types, application, consumer base, and manufacturing and production pricing.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

GE Healthcare, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Philips, IBM Corporation, Mckesson, Medtronic, Inc., Epic Systems, Cisco Systems, and Optum, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global eHealth Market on the basis of product and services, end-user, and region:

Product and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) eHealth Solutions Electronic Health Records/Electronic Medical Records Solutions Picture Archiving and Communication Systems & Vendor Neutral Archive Systems (PACS & VNAS) Pharmacy Information Systems Medical Apps Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Personal Health Record & Patient Portals Chronic Care Management Apps Clinical Decision Support Systems Telehealth Solutions Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE) Radiology Information Systems (RIS) E-Prescribing Solutions Cardiovascular Information Systems Other Specialty Information Management Systems eHealth Services Remote Monitoring Services Diagnosis & Consultation Services Database Management Services Treatment Services Healthcare System Strengthening Services End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pharmacies Healthcare Payers Healthcare Consumers Healthcare Providers Hospitals Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities Ambulatory Care Centers Others End Users



Furthermore, the report further segments the EHealth market on the basis of key regions and countries. The report covers the market share, market size, revenue contribution, and overall growth trends in the specific key geographies of the world. The regional analysis includes regions and countries such as:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Holistic view of the EHealth market and key segments

Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities

Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Extensive regional analysis

Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis

