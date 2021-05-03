Aquaculture Market Size, Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Aquaculture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global aquaculture market reached a value of around US$ 233.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global aquaculture market to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the next five years.

Aquaculture or aqua-farming refers to the cultivation of fishes, mollusks, crustaceans and other aquatic species in a controlled environment. It involves rearing, breeding, and harvesting of aquatic organisms in diverse types of water environments, including freshwater, marine water, and brackish water. The expanding aquaculture sector is primarily driven by the growing consumption of fishes, shrimps, lobsters, crabs, mollusks, etc., across the globe. These aquatic food products experience a high demand based on numerous associated health benefits, such as the reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases, enhanced metabolism, improved digestion, proper bone development, etc.

Market Trends

Numerous aquaculture practices are adopted for gaining control over the quality of water and maintaining familiarity to improve the overall production capacity of aquatic food products. In recent times, there is a changing consumer inclination from high-calorie food items towards a protein-rich diet that includes a wide range of aquatic food products. In line with this, the rising consumer awareness towards the high content of magnesium, phosphorous, omega-3 fatty acids, protein, low-saturated fat, vitamin B6, etc., present in various seafood products is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for processed, canned, and frozen seafood items based on the hectic work schedules and sedentary lifestyles of the consumers is also augmenting the demand for aquaculture practices.

Breakup by Fish Type:

Freshwater Fish

Molluscs

Crustaceans

Others

Breakup by Environment:

Fresh Water

Marine Water

Brackish Water

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Traditional Retail

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialized Retailers

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific China Indonesia India Vietnam Philippines South Korea Japan Thailand Malaysia Australia Others

Latin America Chile Brazil Ecuador Mexico Others

Europe Norway Spain Russia United Kingdom France Italy Greece Netherlands Ireland Denmark Germany Others

Middle East and Africa Egypt Turkey Saudi Arabia Others

North America United States Canada



Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Aquaculture of Texas Inc.

Aquaculture Systems Technologies LLC

Aquafarm Equipment AS

Cermaq ASA

Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

CPI Equipment Inc.

Frea Aquaculture Solutions

Grupo Farallon Aquaculture

Huon Aquaculture Group Pty Ltd.

International Fish Farming Co. – Asmak

Leroy Sea Food Group

Nireus Aquaculture S.A

Selonda Aquaculture S.A. (Andromeda Seafood Limited)

Stehr Group Pty Ltd.

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Fiducia Ltd.)

Tassal Group Limited

Thai Union Group Plc.

