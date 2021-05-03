Hand-Held Drill Market Growth Opportunities And Future Scenario During Forecast Period 2021-2027| AEG Powertools, AIMCO, BDS Maschinen

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Hand-Held Drill market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Hand-Held Drill market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Hand-Held Drill market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Hand-Held Drill market.

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Hand-Held Drill market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Hand-Held Drill market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Hand-Held Drill market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Hand-Held Drill Market Research Report: AEG Powertools, AIMCO, BDS Maschinen, Craftsman, C. & E. Fein GmbH, DEWALT Industrial Tool, DYNABRADE Europe, Festool, HITACHI KOKI, Johannes Lubbering GmbH, Mannesmann Demag Drucklufttechnik, Prime Supply inc, Robert Bosch Elektrowerkzeuge, Sumake Industrial

Global Hand-Held Drill Market by Type: Charging Power Supply Drill, AC Power Supply Drill

Global Hand-Held Drill Market by Application: Building, Decorate, Other

The analysts have thoroughly studied all the segments including product type, application, and region. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the contribution of the segments to the overall market size. Moreover, the experts have predicted each segment’s growth potential, which may assist the clients to plan their future activities. The regional analysis mentioned in the report gives a clear cut understanding to the market participants regarding the present as well as future scenario of the global Hand-Held Drill market in key regions.

Key Queries Related to the Global Hand-Held Drill Market Addressed in the Report:

Does the global Hand-Held Drill market have growth potential?

What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the global Hand-Held Drill market?

Who are the leading manufacturers operating in the global Hand-Held Drill market? Will they maintain their dominance in future?

What are the key strategies that market players may adopt to strengthen their presence in the global Hand-Held Drill market?

How will the competitive scenario undergo a change in years to come?

What are the emerging trends that may influence the growth of the global Hand-Held Drill market?

What are the factors that may hamper the global Hand-Held Drill market growth in the years ahead?

Which product type segment is expected to exhibit promising growth in the near future?

What application is anticipated to grab a major share in the global Hand-Held Drill market?

Which region is likely to emerge as a lucrative regional market in the forthcoming years?

Table of Contents

1 Hand-Held Drill Market Overview

1.1 Hand-Held Drill Product Overview

1.2 Hand-Held Drill Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Charging Power Supply Drill

1.2.2 AC Power Supply Drill

1.3 Global Hand-Held Drill Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Hand-Held Drill Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Hand-Held Drill Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Hand-Held Drill Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Hand-Held Drill Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Hand-Held Drill Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Hand-Held Drill Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Hand-Held Drill Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Hand-Held Drill Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Hand-Held Drill Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Hand-Held Drill Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Hand-Held Drill Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Hand-Held Drill Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Hand-Held Drill Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Hand-Held Drill Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Hand-Held Drill Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Hand-Held Drill Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Hand-Held Drill Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Hand-Held Drill Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Hand-Held Drill Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Hand-Held Drill Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hand-Held Drill Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Hand-Held Drill Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Hand-Held Drill as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Hand-Held Drill Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Hand-Held Drill Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Hand-Held Drill Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Hand-Held Drill Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Hand-Held Drill Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Hand-Held Drill Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Hand-Held Drill Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Hand-Held Drill Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Hand-Held Drill Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Hand-Held Drill Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Hand-Held Drill Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Hand-Held Drill Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Hand-Held Drill by Application

4.1 Hand-Held Drill Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Building

4.1.2 Decorate

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Hand-Held Drill Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Hand-Held Drill Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Hand-Held Drill Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Hand-Held Drill Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Hand-Held Drill Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Hand-Held Drill Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Hand-Held Drill Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Hand-Held Drill Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Hand-Held Drill Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Hand-Held Drill Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Hand-Held Drill Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Hand-Held Drill Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Hand-Held Drill Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Hand-Held Drill Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Hand-Held Drill Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Hand-Held Drill by Country

5.1 North America Hand-Held Drill Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Hand-Held Drill Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Hand-Held Drill Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Hand-Held Drill Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Hand-Held Drill Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Hand-Held Drill Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Hand-Held Drill by Country

6.1 Europe Hand-Held Drill Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Hand-Held Drill Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Hand-Held Drill Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Hand-Held Drill Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Hand-Held Drill Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Hand-Held Drill Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Hand-Held Drill by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Hand-Held Drill Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Hand-Held Drill Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Hand-Held Drill Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Hand-Held Drill Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hand-Held Drill Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hand-Held Drill Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Hand-Held Drill by Country

8.1 Latin America Hand-Held Drill Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Hand-Held Drill Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Hand-Held Drill Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Hand-Held Drill Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Hand-Held Drill Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Hand-Held Drill Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Hand-Held Drill by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Hand-Held Drill Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hand-Held Drill Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hand-Held Drill Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Hand-Held Drill Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hand-Held Drill Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hand-Held Drill Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hand-Held Drill Business

10.1 AEG Powertools

10.1.1 AEG Powertools Corporation Information

10.1.2 AEG Powertools Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 AEG Powertools Hand-Held Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 AEG Powertools Hand-Held Drill Products Offered

10.1.5 AEG Powertools Recent Development

10.2 AIMCO

10.2.1 AIMCO Corporation Information

10.2.2 AIMCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 AIMCO Hand-Held Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 AEG Powertools Hand-Held Drill Products Offered

10.2.5 AIMCO Recent Development

10.3 BDS Maschinen

10.3.1 BDS Maschinen Corporation Information

10.3.2 BDS Maschinen Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 BDS Maschinen Hand-Held Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 BDS Maschinen Hand-Held Drill Products Offered

10.3.5 BDS Maschinen Recent Development

10.4 Craftsman

10.4.1 Craftsman Corporation Information

10.4.2 Craftsman Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Craftsman Hand-Held Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Craftsman Hand-Held Drill Products Offered

10.4.5 Craftsman Recent Development

10.5 C. & E. Fein GmbH

10.5.1 C. & E. Fein GmbH Corporation Information

10.5.2 C. & E. Fein GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 C. & E. Fein GmbH Hand-Held Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 C. & E. Fein GmbH Hand-Held Drill Products Offered

10.5.5 C. & E. Fein GmbH Recent Development

10.6 DEWALT Industrial Tool

10.6.1 DEWALT Industrial Tool Corporation Information

10.6.2 DEWALT Industrial Tool Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 DEWALT Industrial Tool Hand-Held Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 DEWALT Industrial Tool Hand-Held Drill Products Offered

10.6.5 DEWALT Industrial Tool Recent Development

10.7 DYNABRADE Europe

10.7.1 DYNABRADE Europe Corporation Information

10.7.2 DYNABRADE Europe Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 DYNABRADE Europe Hand-Held Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 DYNABRADE Europe Hand-Held Drill Products Offered

10.7.5 DYNABRADE Europe Recent Development

10.8 Festool

10.8.1 Festool Corporation Information

10.8.2 Festool Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Festool Hand-Held Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Festool Hand-Held Drill Products Offered

10.8.5 Festool Recent Development

10.9 HITACHI KOKI

10.9.1 HITACHI KOKI Corporation Information

10.9.2 HITACHI KOKI Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 HITACHI KOKI Hand-Held Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 HITACHI KOKI Hand-Held Drill Products Offered

10.9.5 HITACHI KOKI Recent Development

10.10 Johannes Lubbering GmbH

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Hand-Held Drill Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Johannes Lubbering GmbH Hand-Held Drill Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Johannes Lubbering GmbH Recent Development

10.11 Mannesmann Demag Drucklufttechnik

10.11.1 Mannesmann Demag Drucklufttechnik Corporation Information

10.11.2 Mannesmann Demag Drucklufttechnik Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Mannesmann Demag Drucklufttechnik Hand-Held Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Mannesmann Demag Drucklufttechnik Hand-Held Drill Products Offered

10.11.5 Mannesmann Demag Drucklufttechnik Recent Development

10.12 Prime Supply inc

10.12.1 Prime Supply inc Corporation Information

10.12.2 Prime Supply inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Prime Supply inc Hand-Held Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Prime Supply inc Hand-Held Drill Products Offered

10.12.5 Prime Supply inc Recent Development

10.13 Robert Bosch Elektrowerkzeuge

10.13.1 Robert Bosch Elektrowerkzeuge Corporation Information

10.13.2 Robert Bosch Elektrowerkzeuge Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Robert Bosch Elektrowerkzeuge Hand-Held Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Robert Bosch Elektrowerkzeuge Hand-Held Drill Products Offered

10.13.5 Robert Bosch Elektrowerkzeuge Recent Development

10.14 Sumake Industrial

10.14.1 Sumake Industrial Corporation Information

10.14.2 Sumake Industrial Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Sumake Industrial Hand-Held Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Sumake Industrial Hand-Held Drill Products Offered

10.14.5 Sumake Industrial Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Hand-Held Drill Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Hand-Held Drill Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Hand-Held Drill Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Hand-Held Drill Distributors

12.3 Hand-Held Drill Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

