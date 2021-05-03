Cold Forging Presses Market Growth Analysis, Business Demand, Trends, Leading Players And Forecast by 2027| Jern Yao, Chun Yu Group, National Machinery

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Cold Forging Presses market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Cold Forging Presses market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Cold Forging Presses market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Cold Forging Presses market.
As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Cold Forging Presses market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Cold Forging Presses market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Cold Forging Presses market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Cold Forging Presses Market Research Report: Jern Yao, Chun Yu Group, National Machinery, Sacma, Sakamura, Hyodong, Carlo Salvi, Nakashimada, Komatsu, Nedschroef, Sunac, Tanisaka, GFM, Aida, Hatebur, MANYO, Stamtec, Shanghai Chun Yu Group, Dongrui Machinery, Jern Yao(Shanghai), Yixing Jufeng Machinery, Harbin Rainbow Technology, Rayliter, Xiangsheng Machine, Baihe Machinery
Global Cold Forging Presses Market by Type: Closed Die Forging, Open Die Forging, Extrusion Presses, Other
Global Cold Forging Presses Market by Application: Automotive, Hardware Tools, Engineering Machinery, Others
The analysts have thoroughly studied all the segments including product type, application, and region. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the contribution of the segments to the overall market size. Moreover, the experts have predicted each segment’s growth potential, which may assist the clients to plan their future activities. The regional analysis mentioned in the report gives a clear cut understanding to the market participants regarding the present as well as future scenario of the global Cold Forging Presses market in key regions.
Key Queries Related to the Global Cold Forging Presses Market Addressed in the Report:
- Does the global Cold Forging Presses market have growth potential?
- What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the global Cold Forging Presses market?
- Who are the leading manufacturers operating in the global Cold Forging Presses market? Will they maintain their dominance in future?
- What are the key strategies that market players may adopt to strengthen their presence in the global Cold Forging Presses market?
- How will the competitive scenario undergo a change in years to come?
- What are the emerging trends that may influence the growth of the global Cold Forging Presses market?
- What are the factors that may hamper the global Cold Forging Presses market growth in the years ahead?
- Which product type segment is expected to exhibit promising growth in the near future?
- What application is anticipated to grab a major share in the global Cold Forging Presses market?
- Which region is likely to emerge as a lucrative regional market in the forthcoming years?
Table of Contents
1 Cold Forging Presses Market Overview
1.1 Cold Forging Presses Product Overview
1.2 Cold Forging Presses Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Closed Die Forging
1.2.2 Open Die Forging
1.2.3 Extrusion Presses
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Global Cold Forging Presses Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Cold Forging Presses Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Cold Forging Presses Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Cold Forging Presses Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Cold Forging Presses Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Cold Forging Presses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Cold Forging Presses Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Cold Forging Presses Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Cold Forging Presses Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Cold Forging Presses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Cold Forging Presses Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Cold Forging Presses Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cold Forging Presses Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Cold Forging Presses Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cold Forging Presses Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Cold Forging Presses Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Cold Forging Presses Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Cold Forging Presses Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Cold Forging Presses Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Cold Forging Presses Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Cold Forging Presses Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Cold Forging Presses Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cold Forging Presses Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Cold Forging Presses as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cold Forging Presses Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Cold Forging Presses Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Cold Forging Presses Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Cold Forging Presses Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Cold Forging Presses Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Cold Forging Presses Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Cold Forging Presses Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Cold Forging Presses Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Cold Forging Presses Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Cold Forging Presses Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Cold Forging Presses Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Cold Forging Presses Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Cold Forging Presses by Application
4.1 Cold Forging Presses Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Automotive
4.1.2 Hardware Tools
4.1.3 Engineering Machinery
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Cold Forging Presses Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Cold Forging Presses Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Cold Forging Presses Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Cold Forging Presses Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Cold Forging Presses Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Cold Forging Presses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Cold Forging Presses Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Cold Forging Presses Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Cold Forging Presses Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Cold Forging Presses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Cold Forging Presses Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Cold Forging Presses Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Cold Forging Presses Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Cold Forging Presses Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Cold Forging Presses Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Cold Forging Presses by Country
5.1 North America Cold Forging Presses Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Cold Forging Presses Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Cold Forging Presses Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Cold Forging Presses Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Cold Forging Presses Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Cold Forging Presses Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Cold Forging Presses by Country
6.1 Europe Cold Forging Presses Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Cold Forging Presses Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Cold Forging Presses Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Cold Forging Presses Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Cold Forging Presses Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Cold Forging Presses Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Cold Forging Presses by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Cold Forging Presses Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cold Forging Presses Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cold Forging Presses Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Cold Forging Presses Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cold Forging Presses Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cold Forging Presses Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Cold Forging Presses by Country
8.1 Latin America Cold Forging Presses Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Cold Forging Presses Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Cold Forging Presses Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Cold Forging Presses Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Cold Forging Presses Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Cold Forging Presses Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Cold Forging Presses by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Cold Forging Presses Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cold Forging Presses Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cold Forging Presses Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Cold Forging Presses Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cold Forging Presses Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cold Forging Presses Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cold Forging Presses Business
10.1 Jern Yao
10.1.1 Jern Yao Corporation Information
10.1.2 Jern Yao Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Jern Yao Cold Forging Presses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Jern Yao Cold Forging Presses Products Offered
10.1.5 Jern Yao Recent Development
10.2 Chun Yu Group
10.2.1 Chun Yu Group Corporation Information
10.2.2 Chun Yu Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Chun Yu Group Cold Forging Presses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Jern Yao Cold Forging Presses Products Offered
10.2.5 Chun Yu Group Recent Development
10.3 National Machinery
10.3.1 National Machinery Corporation Information
10.3.2 National Machinery Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 National Machinery Cold Forging Presses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 National Machinery Cold Forging Presses Products Offered
10.3.5 National Machinery Recent Development
10.4 Sacma
10.4.1 Sacma Corporation Information
10.4.2 Sacma Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sacma Cold Forging Presses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Sacma Cold Forging Presses Products Offered
10.4.5 Sacma Recent Development
10.5 Sakamura
10.5.1 Sakamura Corporation Information
10.5.2 Sakamura Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sakamura Cold Forging Presses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Sakamura Cold Forging Presses Products Offered
10.5.5 Sakamura Recent Development
10.6 Hyodong
10.6.1 Hyodong Corporation Information
10.6.2 Hyodong Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Hyodong Cold Forging Presses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Hyodong Cold Forging Presses Products Offered
10.6.5 Hyodong Recent Development
10.7 Carlo Salvi
10.7.1 Carlo Salvi Corporation Information
10.7.2 Carlo Salvi Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Carlo Salvi Cold Forging Presses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Carlo Salvi Cold Forging Presses Products Offered
10.7.5 Carlo Salvi Recent Development
10.8 Nakashimada
10.8.1 Nakashimada Corporation Information
10.8.2 Nakashimada Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Nakashimada Cold Forging Presses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Nakashimada Cold Forging Presses Products Offered
10.8.5 Nakashimada Recent Development
10.9 Komatsu
10.9.1 Komatsu Corporation Information
10.9.2 Komatsu Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Komatsu Cold Forging Presses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Komatsu Cold Forging Presses Products Offered
10.9.5 Komatsu Recent Development
10.10 Nedschroef
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Cold Forging Presses Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Nedschroef Cold Forging Presses Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Nedschroef Recent Development
10.11 Sunac
10.11.1 Sunac Corporation Information
10.11.2 Sunac Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Sunac Cold Forging Presses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Sunac Cold Forging Presses Products Offered
10.11.5 Sunac Recent Development
10.12 Tanisaka
10.12.1 Tanisaka Corporation Information
10.12.2 Tanisaka Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Tanisaka Cold Forging Presses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Tanisaka Cold Forging Presses Products Offered
10.12.5 Tanisaka Recent Development
10.13 GFM
10.13.1 GFM Corporation Information
10.13.2 GFM Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 GFM Cold Forging Presses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 GFM Cold Forging Presses Products Offered
10.13.5 GFM Recent Development
10.14 Aida
10.14.1 Aida Corporation Information
10.14.2 Aida Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Aida Cold Forging Presses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Aida Cold Forging Presses Products Offered
10.14.5 Aida Recent Development
10.15 Hatebur
10.15.1 Hatebur Corporation Information
10.15.2 Hatebur Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Hatebur Cold Forging Presses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Hatebur Cold Forging Presses Products Offered
10.15.5 Hatebur Recent Development
10.16 MANYO
10.16.1 MANYO Corporation Information
10.16.2 MANYO Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 MANYO Cold Forging Presses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 MANYO Cold Forging Presses Products Offered
10.16.5 MANYO Recent Development
10.17 Stamtec
10.17.1 Stamtec Corporation Information
10.17.2 Stamtec Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Stamtec Cold Forging Presses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Stamtec Cold Forging Presses Products Offered
10.17.5 Stamtec Recent Development
10.18 Shanghai Chun Yu Group
10.18.1 Shanghai Chun Yu Group Corporation Information
10.18.2 Shanghai Chun Yu Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Shanghai Chun Yu Group Cold Forging Presses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Shanghai Chun Yu Group Cold Forging Presses Products Offered
10.18.5 Shanghai Chun Yu Group Recent Development
10.19 Dongrui Machinery
10.19.1 Dongrui Machinery Corporation Information
10.19.2 Dongrui Machinery Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Dongrui Machinery Cold Forging Presses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Dongrui Machinery Cold Forging Presses Products Offered
10.19.5 Dongrui Machinery Recent Development
10.20 Jern Yao(Shanghai)
10.20.1 Jern Yao(Shanghai) Corporation Information
10.20.2 Jern Yao(Shanghai) Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Jern Yao(Shanghai) Cold Forging Presses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Jern Yao(Shanghai) Cold Forging Presses Products Offered
10.20.5 Jern Yao(Shanghai) Recent Development
10.21 Yixing Jufeng Machinery
10.21.1 Yixing Jufeng Machinery Corporation Information
10.21.2 Yixing Jufeng Machinery Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Yixing Jufeng Machinery Cold Forging Presses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Yixing Jufeng Machinery Cold Forging Presses Products Offered
10.21.5 Yixing Jufeng Machinery Recent Development
10.22 Harbin Rainbow Technology
10.22.1 Harbin Rainbow Technology Corporation Information
10.22.2 Harbin Rainbow Technology Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Harbin Rainbow Technology Cold Forging Presses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Harbin Rainbow Technology Cold Forging Presses Products Offered
10.22.5 Harbin Rainbow Technology Recent Development
10.23 Rayliter
10.23.1 Rayliter Corporation Information
10.23.2 Rayliter Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Rayliter Cold Forging Presses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Rayliter Cold Forging Presses Products Offered
10.23.5 Rayliter Recent Development
10.24 Xiangsheng Machine
10.24.1 Xiangsheng Machine Corporation Information
10.24.2 Xiangsheng Machine Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Xiangsheng Machine Cold Forging Presses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Xiangsheng Machine Cold Forging Presses Products Offered
10.24.5 Xiangsheng Machine Recent Development
10.25 Baihe Machinery
10.25.1 Baihe Machinery Corporation Information
10.25.2 Baihe Machinery Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Baihe Machinery Cold Forging Presses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 Baihe Machinery Cold Forging Presses Products Offered
10.25.5 Baihe Machinery Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Cold Forging Presses Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Cold Forging Presses Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Cold Forging Presses Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Cold Forging Presses Distributors
12.3 Cold Forging Presses Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
