Stout Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Stout Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global stout market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the next five years.

Stout refers to a fermented black beer usually obtained from unmalted barley. It is blended with flavonoids, a type of antioxidant that facilitates a dark color to the drink. Stout beer is rich in vitamins, proteins, antioxidants, carbohydrates, and iron, which are known to eliminate blood clots, support muscle growth, and reduce the risk of heart attacks. A wide variety of stout beer is available in the market, including dry stout, milk stout, oatmeal stout, and imperial stout.

Market Trends:

The escalating demand for premium drinks that offer a rich taste and texture is primarily driving the global stout market. Moreover, the growing culture of pubbing, clubbing, house parties, outings and various other social gatherings is also propelling the market for stout. Besides this, stout beer is gaining immense popularity, particularly among health-conscious consumers, as manufacturers are introducing black beer variants with low calories and zero fat or cholesterol. They are also launching stout beers with efficient textures, aroma, and flavors, involving a tinge of coconut water and milk with cocoa beans to expand their consumer base. Various other factors, including elevating lifestyles and inflating disposable incomes of the consumers, are expected to further drive the global market for stout over the forecasted period.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

On-trade

Off-trade



Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Diageo plc, Heineken N.V.

Kirin Holdings Company Limited

Molson Coors Beverage Company

Port Brewing Company

Stone Brewing Co.

The Boston Beer Company Inc.

