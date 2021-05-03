Demand for Acrylic Monomers is expected to increase in the coating and painting industry 2028

Acrylic Monomers Market: Introduction

Acrylic monomers are used to form acrylate polymers that have a similar structure to acrylic acid. Acrylic monomers contain carboxylic acid and vinyl groups.

Acrylic monomers are used to prepare a lot of products, from paints to fake eyeballs, and even logos. Some acrylic monomers can be used to form hydrophobic polymers, and these hydrophobic polymers mix very well with water.

Acrylic monomers are types of compounds that include acrylic acid, and the related compound is called acrylates. The compound which is called acrylic is basically a polymer or acrylate or acrylic acid. Acrylic monomers are very highly reactive chemicals. Acrylic monomer liquids market, mostly used in polymer powder to form long-lasting acrylic nails. Acrylic monomers contain ethyl methacrylate (EMA), due to their rapid implementation, maximum strength, and superior adhesion property.

Acrylic monomer products also contain plasticizers and UV inhibitors, and are mostly used for preparing more flexible and durable nails. Due to their superior properties, acrylic monomers are mostly used in the textile, construction, painting, and automotive industries. Acrylic monomers are also used for to prepare various cosmetic products and the composition of acrylic monomers provides the unique soft ness in the cosmetic product.

The properties of acrylic monomers are mostly used in the manufacturing of all kind of skin care products such as gels or emulsions to cover wrinkles and fine lines. Acrylic monomers are basically used in the cosmetic product manufacturing in more than 20 years due to its versatile applications and properties.

The combination of acrylic monomers compounds provides soft feel on the skin, unique textures and it can also be used in the make-up and skincare innovative product formulations. Some examples of acrylic monomers are 2-ethylhexyl acrylate, butyl acrylate, methyl acrylate, TMPTA, methyl acrylate, ethyl acrylate, 2-chloroethyl vinyl ether, and hydroxyethyl methacrylate.

Acrylic monomers are mostly used for paints and coating applications. Acrylic monomers are also widely used for printing ink, adhesives, and sealants, and in many other different applications.

Acrylic Monomers Market: Market Dynamics

The global acrylic monomers market is projected to grow from 2018 to 2028, due to the increased demand for acrylic monomers in various industries such as automotive, coating, construction, and textiles. The demand for acrylic monomers is expected to increase in the coating and painting industry, due to the growing infrastructure and improvements in the standard of living of people.

The demand of acrylic monomers market in the U.S., Germany, China, India, and Japan is rising, because these countries consume significant amounts of acrylic monomers due to the growing various end-use industries such as textiles, automotive, coating, construction, and infrastructure development activities.

The demand for acrylic monomers in North America and Asia is expected to increase due to the growing coating and construction industry, infrastructure, development, and new technology innovation in the coming years.

Acrylic Monomers Market: Segments:

Based on product type, the global acrylic monomers market is segmented into:

Butyl Acrylate Monomers

Methyl Acrylate Monomers

Ethyl Acrylate Monomers

2 Ethyl Hexyl Acrylate Monomers (2-EHA Monomers)

Others

Based on application, the global acrylic monomers market is segmented into:

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Plastics

Printing Inks

Others

Based on end user, the global acrylic monomers market is segmented into:

Textiles

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Construction

Painting

Acrylic Monomers Market: Regional Outlook

The North American prominently generate revenue in acrylic monomer market in 2017. Europe is projected to be the prominent revenue generating region in phosphorus based catalyst market by 2028.

Due to growing economies, increasing standard of living, and infrastructure development in China, India, and other parts of Asia Pacific, the acrylic monomers market in these regions is expected to increase during the forecast period. Other regions such as Africa and Middle East are growing markets for acrylic monomers.

Acrylic Monomers Market: Key Participants-

Some of the major key players in the acrylic monomers market are:

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd

New Japan Chemical Co Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Arkema S.A.

Evonik Industries AG

Kuraray Co. Ltd

