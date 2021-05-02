Market Xcel Offer Retail Measurement and Retail Census Services Using The Best Software in the Industry to Capture Accurate Data We conduct a mobile-based survey for precision and digital mapping to identify market boundaries, and directing annual services of over 2 lacs + outlets.

Being a market research company, we have a varied client base across various industries. About 4000 stores are covered every month for in-store research. We lead Retail execution checks for multiple categories for large FMCG clients, with the most recent one being a launch study for a Global Nutrition client.

The Ripple Effects of Coronavirus Invasion Reports:- https://www.market-xcel.com/covid-report/the-ripple-effects-of-coronavirus-invasion.pdf

Based on the execution of the assigned projects and the quality standards that we adhere to, our clients view us as a credible company for social research in India that provides holistic services in the field of social research. We adopt quality designs coupled with a thorough and detailed execution, following International Standards and Best Practices. We use various sampling approaches in our studies.

Even a small issue can dent the goodwill of a business in a major way. Hence, it’s prudent for businesses to be prepared and disease proof than being sorry. The need for such inspections by a third party like us is thus accentuated by the following factors:

Integral for business continuity and success.

One lapse may tarnish the business image and continuity.

Shall offer assurance on safety and offer reassurance.

Shall restore and reinforce the confidence of the team and customers.

Will highlight gaps in the process and laid protocols.

You need it, if you are in any of the following business

Retail: FMCG Outlets, Durables Shops, Auto Service Stations, Auto Showrooms, Fuel Stations, Salons & Parlors, Spas, etc.

Services: Warehouse, Courier Company, Delivery, Transport – Bus or cab aggregator, etc.

Food: Restaurants, Ice Cream Parlors, Coffee Shops & Patisseries, Eateries, etc.

To understand the perspective and the changing lifestyle due to Covid, we at MX conducted 3075 interviews across the four zones of the country. The survey was conducted pan India targeted at respondents above 18 years of age. The representation is the natural fall. However, there are substantial numbers in each cell to draw valid conclusions.

The country nor the system was much prepared for e-learning. Disrupted internet connection is a major issue faced during online classes, whereas lessons at home on digital platform is not fun at all

Contact US

Market Xcel Data Matrix Pvt Ltd

16, LGF, Sant Nagar,

New Delhi – 110065, India

Tel: +91 11 42343500

Company: [email protected]

Company Teams: [email protected]

website: www.market-xcel.com