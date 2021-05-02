Need for proactive pest management systems expected to growth of trapping and mating disruption systems market

With pest control and hygiene gaining greater significance, trapping and mating disruption systems market is witnessing more production of these systems for the end-use segments for achieving effective results and tackling with the increasing pests in the environment.

Owing to their negative impact on the plant growers and the increasing diseases and bad health of crops, the trapping and mating disruption systems are being used extensively.

The need for effectively setting up trapping and mating disruption systems in the agricultural sites and farms is increasing with time. The control provided by trapping and mating disruption systems helps to grow healthier growers.

Improvements in the Trapping and Mating Disruption Systems Market

The trapping and mating disruption systems market has witnessed various improved systems introduced in the market for the greater delivery.

The mating disruption system recommended by Biogard, a well-known developer and marketer of biological plant protection products, helps in achieving greater organic cultivation of pepper in the Northern and Central Italy region for tackling the widespread of the larvae of the European corn borer.

With trapping and mating disruption systems, the trapping and mating disruption systems market is expected to contribute to better yield of crops and tackle the spread of unwanted insects.

Trapping and Mating Disruption: An Overview

Trapping and mating disruption is a technique used for pest management. The technique is useful against certain insect pests, and involves the introduction of artificial sex hormones (pheromones) which disrupt the mate localizing ability of the insects.

Trapping and mating disruption systems are advanced scientific tools developed for use by growers, and can be designed to target specific groups of insect pests for certain crops.

The demand for trapping and mating disruption systems is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period, owing to their advantages over conventional insecticides.

Since trapping and mating disruption systems are designed to chemically stimulate a specific group of insects, they are safe for human, pets and the environment.

Trapping and mating disruption systems do not affect the soil and water systems, unlike conventional pest control methods. Therefore, the outlook for the growth of the global trapping and mating disruption systems is expected to be largely positive during the forecast period.

Trapping and Mating Disruption Systems: Dynamics

The need for proactive pest management systems is expected to be a key driver for the growth of the trapping and mating disruption systems.

Growers across the world are expected to adopt trapping and mating disruption systems as the use of conventional insecticides poses a significant threat to surroundings and leads to violation of regulations put in place by governments.

Trapping and mating disruption systems are widely adopted in European and North American countries, and growing awareness regarding the harmful effects of conventional pest control methods is expected to play a key role in the adoption of trapping and mating disruption systems in regions where conventional pest control methods are still prevalent.

Global Trapping and Mating Disruption Systems market: Segmentation

On the basis of insect type –

Codling Moth

Peach Twig Borer

Greater Peachtree Borer

On the basis of product type –

Hand Applied Loops

Aerosol Device

Hand Applied Clips

Hand Applied Twists

On the basis of region –

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Global Trapping and Mating Disruption Systems market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global trapping and mating disruption systems market are –

RK Chemical Systems Inc.

Pheobio Technology Co., Ltd

Russell IPM

Trece, Inc.

ISCA Technologies Inc.

Hercon Environmental Corporation

