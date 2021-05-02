Air Cooled Transformer Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2027 | Hammond Power Solution, Hitachi ABB Power Grid, Siemens

“

The report titled Global Air Cooled Transformer Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research's archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Air Cooled Transformer market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Air Cooled Transformer market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Air Cooled Transformer market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The Air Cooled Transformer report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Air Cooled Transformer report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Air Cooled Transformer market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Air Cooled Transformer market are mapped by the report.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Air Cooled Transformer market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Air Cooled Transformer market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Hammond Power Solution, Hitachi ABB Power Grid, Siemens, Jinpan International, Schneider Electric, TBEA Transformer Industrial, Eaton Corporation, Crompton Graves, Kotsons, Virginia Transformer, Kirloskar Electric, MGM Transformer Company, Voltamp Transformer, Emerson

Market Segmentation by Product: Natural Air Cooling

Forced Air Cooling



Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial

Commercial

Other



The Air Cooled Transformer Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Air Cooled Transformer market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Air Cooled Transformer market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Air Cooled Transformer market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Air Cooled Transformer industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Air Cooled Transformer market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Air Cooled Transformer market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Air Cooled Transformer market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Air Cooled Transformer Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Air Cooled Transformer Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Natural Air Cooling

1.2.3 Forced Air Cooling

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Air Cooled Transformer Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Air Cooled Transformer Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Air Cooled Transformer Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Air Cooled Transformer Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Air Cooled Transformer Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Air Cooled Transformer Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Air Cooled Transformer Industry Trends

2.4.2 Air Cooled Transformer Market Drivers

2.4.3 Air Cooled Transformer Market Challenges

2.4.4 Air Cooled Transformer Market Restraints

3 Global Air Cooled Transformer Sales

3.1 Global Air Cooled Transformer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Air Cooled Transformer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Air Cooled Transformer Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Air Cooled Transformer Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Air Cooled Transformer Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Air Cooled Transformer Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Air Cooled Transformer Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Air Cooled Transformer Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Air Cooled Transformer Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Air Cooled Transformer Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Air Cooled Transformer Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Air Cooled Transformer Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Air Cooled Transformer Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Air Cooled Transformer Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Air Cooled Transformer Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Air Cooled Transformer Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Air Cooled Transformer Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Air Cooled Transformer Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Air Cooled Transformer Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Air Cooled Transformer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Air Cooled Transformer Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Air Cooled Transformer Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Air Cooled Transformer Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Air Cooled Transformer Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Air Cooled Transformer Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Air Cooled Transformer Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Air Cooled Transformer Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Air Cooled Transformer Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Air Cooled Transformer Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Air Cooled Transformer Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Air Cooled Transformer Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Air Cooled Transformer Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Air Cooled Transformer Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Air Cooled Transformer Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Air Cooled Transformer Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Air Cooled Transformer Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Air Cooled Transformer Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Air Cooled Transformer Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Air Cooled Transformer Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Air Cooled Transformer Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Air Cooled Transformer Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Air Cooled Transformer Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Air Cooled Transformer Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Air Cooled Transformer Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Air Cooled Transformer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Air Cooled Transformer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Air Cooled Transformer Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Air Cooled Transformer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Air Cooled Transformer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Air Cooled Transformer Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Air Cooled Transformer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Air Cooled Transformer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Air Cooled Transformer Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Air Cooled Transformer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Air Cooled Transformer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Air Cooled Transformer Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Air Cooled Transformer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Air Cooled Transformer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Air Cooled Transformer Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Air Cooled Transformer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Air Cooled Transformer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Air Cooled Transformer Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Air Cooled Transformer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Air Cooled Transformer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Air Cooled Transformer Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Air Cooled Transformer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Air Cooled Transformer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Air Cooled Transformer Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Air Cooled Transformer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Air Cooled Transformer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Air Cooled Transformer Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Air Cooled Transformer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Air Cooled Transformer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Air Cooled Transformer Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Air Cooled Transformer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Air Cooled Transformer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Air Cooled Transformer Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Air Cooled Transformer Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Air Cooled Transformer Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Air Cooled Transformer Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Air Cooled Transformer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Air Cooled Transformer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Air Cooled Transformer Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Air Cooled Transformer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Air Cooled Transformer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Air Cooled Transformer Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Air Cooled Transformer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Air Cooled Transformer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Air Cooled Transformer Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Air Cooled Transformer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Air Cooled Transformer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Air Cooled Transformer Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Air Cooled Transformer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Air Cooled Transformer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Air Cooled Transformer Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Air Cooled Transformer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Air Cooled Transformer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Air Cooled Transformer Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Air Cooled Transformer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Air Cooled Transformer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Air Cooled Transformer Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Air Cooled Transformer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Air Cooled Transformer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Hammond Power Solution

12.1.1 Hammond Power Solution Corporation Information

12.1.2 Hammond Power Solution Overview

12.1.3 Hammond Power Solution Air Cooled Transformer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Hammond Power Solution Air Cooled Transformer Products and Services

12.1.5 Hammond Power Solution Air Cooled Transformer SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Hammond Power Solution Recent Developments

12.2 Hitachi ABB Power Grid

12.2.1 Hitachi ABB Power Grid Corporation Information

12.2.2 Hitachi ABB Power Grid Overview

12.2.3 Hitachi ABB Power Grid Air Cooled Transformer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Hitachi ABB Power Grid Air Cooled Transformer Products and Services

12.2.5 Hitachi ABB Power Grid Air Cooled Transformer SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Hitachi ABB Power Grid Recent Developments

12.3 Siemens

12.3.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.3.2 Siemens Overview

12.3.3 Siemens Air Cooled Transformer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Siemens Air Cooled Transformer Products and Services

12.3.5 Siemens Air Cooled Transformer SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Siemens Recent Developments

12.4 Jinpan International

12.4.1 Jinpan International Corporation Information

12.4.2 Jinpan International Overview

12.4.3 Jinpan International Air Cooled Transformer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Jinpan International Air Cooled Transformer Products and Services

12.4.5 Jinpan International Air Cooled Transformer SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Jinpan International Recent Developments

12.5 Schneider Electric

12.5.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

12.5.2 Schneider Electric Overview

12.5.3 Schneider Electric Air Cooled Transformer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Schneider Electric Air Cooled Transformer Products and Services

12.5.5 Schneider Electric Air Cooled Transformer SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Schneider Electric Recent Developments

12.6 TBEA Transformer Industrial

12.6.1 TBEA Transformer Industrial Corporation Information

12.6.2 TBEA Transformer Industrial Overview

12.6.3 TBEA Transformer Industrial Air Cooled Transformer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 TBEA Transformer Industrial Air Cooled Transformer Products and Services

12.6.5 TBEA Transformer Industrial Air Cooled Transformer SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 TBEA Transformer Industrial Recent Developments

12.7 Eaton Corporation

12.7.1 Eaton Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Eaton Corporation Overview

12.7.3 Eaton Corporation Air Cooled Transformer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Eaton Corporation Air Cooled Transformer Products and Services

12.7.5 Eaton Corporation Air Cooled Transformer SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Eaton Corporation Recent Developments

12.8 Crompton Graves

12.8.1 Crompton Graves Corporation Information

12.8.2 Crompton Graves Overview

12.8.3 Crompton Graves Air Cooled Transformer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Crompton Graves Air Cooled Transformer Products and Services

12.8.5 Crompton Graves Air Cooled Transformer SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Crompton Graves Recent Developments

12.9 Kotsons

12.9.1 Kotsons Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kotsons Overview

12.9.3 Kotsons Air Cooled Transformer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Kotsons Air Cooled Transformer Products and Services

12.9.5 Kotsons Air Cooled Transformer SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Kotsons Recent Developments

12.10 Virginia Transformer

12.10.1 Virginia Transformer Corporation Information

12.10.2 Virginia Transformer Overview

12.10.3 Virginia Transformer Air Cooled Transformer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Virginia Transformer Air Cooled Transformer Products and Services

12.10.5 Virginia Transformer Air Cooled Transformer SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Virginia Transformer Recent Developments

12.11 Kirloskar Electric

12.11.1 Kirloskar Electric Corporation Information

12.11.2 Kirloskar Electric Overview

12.11.3 Kirloskar Electric Air Cooled Transformer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Kirloskar Electric Air Cooled Transformer Products and Services

12.11.5 Kirloskar Electric Recent Developments

12.12 MGM Transformer Company

12.12.1 MGM Transformer Company Corporation Information

12.12.2 MGM Transformer Company Overview

12.12.3 MGM Transformer Company Air Cooled Transformer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 MGM Transformer Company Air Cooled Transformer Products and Services

12.12.5 MGM Transformer Company Recent Developments

12.13 Voltamp Transformer

12.13.1 Voltamp Transformer Corporation Information

12.13.2 Voltamp Transformer Overview

12.13.3 Voltamp Transformer Air Cooled Transformer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Voltamp Transformer Air Cooled Transformer Products and Services

12.13.5 Voltamp Transformer Recent Developments

12.14 Emerson

12.14.1 Emerson Corporation Information

12.14.2 Emerson Overview

12.14.3 Emerson Air Cooled Transformer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Emerson Air Cooled Transformer Products and Services

12.14.5 Emerson Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Air Cooled Transformer Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Air Cooled Transformer Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Air Cooled Transformer Production Mode & Process

13.4 Air Cooled Transformer Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Air Cooled Transformer Sales Channels

13.4.2 Air Cooled Transformer Distributors

13.5 Air Cooled Transformer Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”