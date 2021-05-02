Phosphates for Feed Market 2021 – Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook by 2027 | Mosaic Company, Phosphea, Nutrien

“

The report titled Global Phosphates for Feed Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Phosphates for Feed market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Phosphates for Feed market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Phosphates for Feed market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Phosphates for Feed market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Phosphates for Feed report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Phosphates for Feed report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Phosphates for Feed market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Phosphates for Feed market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Phosphates for Feed market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Phosphates for Feed market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Phosphates for Feed market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Mosaic Company, Phosphea, Nutrien, OCP Group, Yara International, EuroChem Group, PhosAgro, Ecophos Group, Fosfitalia Group, J. R. Simplot Company, Quimpac, Sichuan Lomon Corporation, Sinochem Yunlong, Wengfu Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Dicalcium Phosphates

Monocalcium Phosphates

Mono-dicalcium Phosphate

Tricalcium Phosphate

Defluorinated Phosphate

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Poultry

Swine

Ruminants

Aquaculture

Others (pets and equine)



The Phosphates for Feed Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Phosphates for Feed market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Phosphates for Feed market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Phosphates for Feed market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Phosphates for Feed industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Phosphates for Feed market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Phosphates for Feed market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Phosphates for Feed market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Phosphates for Feed Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Phosphates for Feed Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Dicalcium Phosphates

1.2.3 Monocalcium Phosphates

1.2.4 Mono-dicalcium Phosphate

1.2.5 Tricalcium Phosphate

1.2.6 Defluorinated Phosphate

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Phosphates for Feed Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Poultry

1.3.3 Swine

1.3.4 Ruminants

1.3.5 Aquaculture

1.3.6 Others (pets and equine)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Phosphates for Feed Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Phosphates for Feed Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Phosphates for Feed Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Phosphates for Feed Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Phosphates for Feed Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Phosphates for Feed Industry Trends

2.4.2 Phosphates for Feed Market Drivers

2.4.3 Phosphates for Feed Market Challenges

2.4.4 Phosphates for Feed Market Restraints

3 Global Phosphates for Feed Sales

3.1 Global Phosphates for Feed Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Phosphates for Feed Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Phosphates for Feed Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Phosphates for Feed Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Phosphates for Feed Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Phosphates for Feed Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Phosphates for Feed Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Phosphates for Feed Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Phosphates for Feed Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Phosphates for Feed Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Phosphates for Feed Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Phosphates for Feed Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Phosphates for Feed Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Phosphates for Feed Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Phosphates for Feed Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Phosphates for Feed Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Phosphates for Feed Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Phosphates for Feed Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Phosphates for Feed Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Phosphates for Feed Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Phosphates for Feed Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Phosphates for Feed Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Phosphates for Feed Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Phosphates for Feed Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Phosphates for Feed Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Phosphates for Feed Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Phosphates for Feed Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Phosphates for Feed Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Phosphates for Feed Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Phosphates for Feed Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Phosphates for Feed Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Phosphates for Feed Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Phosphates for Feed Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Phosphates for Feed Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Phosphates for Feed Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Phosphates for Feed Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Phosphates for Feed Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Phosphates for Feed Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Phosphates for Feed Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Phosphates for Feed Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Phosphates for Feed Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Phosphates for Feed Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Phosphates for Feed Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Phosphates for Feed Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Phosphates for Feed Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Phosphates for Feed Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Phosphates for Feed Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Phosphates for Feed Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Phosphates for Feed Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Phosphates for Feed Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Phosphates for Feed Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Phosphates for Feed Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Phosphates for Feed Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Phosphates for Feed Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Phosphates for Feed Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Phosphates for Feed Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Phosphates for Feed Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Phosphates for Feed Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Phosphates for Feed Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Phosphates for Feed Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Phosphates for Feed Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Phosphates for Feed Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Phosphates for Feed Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Phosphates for Feed Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Phosphates for Feed Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Phosphates for Feed Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Phosphates for Feed Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Phosphates for Feed Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Phosphates for Feed Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Phosphates for Feed Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Phosphates for Feed Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Phosphates for Feed Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Phosphates for Feed Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Phosphates for Feed Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Phosphates for Feed Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Phosphates for Feed Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Phosphates for Feed Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Phosphates for Feed Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Phosphates for Feed Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Phosphates for Feed Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Phosphates for Feed Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Phosphates for Feed Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Phosphates for Feed Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Phosphates for Feed Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Phosphates for Feed Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Phosphates for Feed Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Phosphates for Feed Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Phosphates for Feed Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Phosphates for Feed Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Phosphates for Feed Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Phosphates for Feed Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Phosphates for Feed Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Phosphates for Feed Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Phosphates for Feed Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Phosphates for Feed Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Phosphates for Feed Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Phosphates for Feed Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Phosphates for Feed Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Phosphates for Feed Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Phosphates for Feed Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Phosphates for Feed Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Phosphates for Feed Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Phosphates for Feed Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Mosaic Company

12.1.1 Mosaic Company Corporation Information

12.1.2 Mosaic Company Overview

12.1.3 Mosaic Company Phosphates for Feed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Mosaic Company Phosphates for Feed Products and Services

12.1.5 Mosaic Company Phosphates for Feed SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Mosaic Company Recent Developments

12.2 Phosphea

12.2.1 Phosphea Corporation Information

12.2.2 Phosphea Overview

12.2.3 Phosphea Phosphates for Feed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Phosphea Phosphates for Feed Products and Services

12.2.5 Phosphea Phosphates for Feed SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Phosphea Recent Developments

12.3 Nutrien

12.3.1 Nutrien Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nutrien Overview

12.3.3 Nutrien Phosphates for Feed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Nutrien Phosphates for Feed Products and Services

12.3.5 Nutrien Phosphates for Feed SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Nutrien Recent Developments

12.4 OCP Group

12.4.1 OCP Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 OCP Group Overview

12.4.3 OCP Group Phosphates for Feed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 OCP Group Phosphates for Feed Products and Services

12.4.5 OCP Group Phosphates for Feed SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 OCP Group Recent Developments

12.5 Yara International

12.5.1 Yara International Corporation Information

12.5.2 Yara International Overview

12.5.3 Yara International Phosphates for Feed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Yara International Phosphates for Feed Products and Services

12.5.5 Yara International Phosphates for Feed SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Yara International Recent Developments

12.6 EuroChem Group

12.6.1 EuroChem Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 EuroChem Group Overview

12.6.3 EuroChem Group Phosphates for Feed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 EuroChem Group Phosphates for Feed Products and Services

12.6.5 EuroChem Group Phosphates for Feed SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 EuroChem Group Recent Developments

12.7 PhosAgro

12.7.1 PhosAgro Corporation Information

12.7.2 PhosAgro Overview

12.7.3 PhosAgro Phosphates for Feed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 PhosAgro Phosphates for Feed Products and Services

12.7.5 PhosAgro Phosphates for Feed SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 PhosAgro Recent Developments

12.8 Ecophos Group

12.8.1 Ecophos Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Ecophos Group Overview

12.8.3 Ecophos Group Phosphates for Feed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Ecophos Group Phosphates for Feed Products and Services

12.8.5 Ecophos Group Phosphates for Feed SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Ecophos Group Recent Developments

12.9 Fosfitalia Group

12.9.1 Fosfitalia Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 Fosfitalia Group Overview

12.9.3 Fosfitalia Group Phosphates for Feed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Fosfitalia Group Phosphates for Feed Products and Services

12.9.5 Fosfitalia Group Phosphates for Feed SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Fosfitalia Group Recent Developments

12.10 J. R. Simplot Company

12.10.1 J. R. Simplot Company Corporation Information

12.10.2 J. R. Simplot Company Overview

12.10.3 J. R. Simplot Company Phosphates for Feed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 J. R. Simplot Company Phosphates for Feed Products and Services

12.10.5 J. R. Simplot Company Phosphates for Feed SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 J. R. Simplot Company Recent Developments

12.11 Quimpac

12.11.1 Quimpac Corporation Information

12.11.2 Quimpac Overview

12.11.3 Quimpac Phosphates for Feed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Quimpac Phosphates for Feed Products and Services

12.11.5 Quimpac Recent Developments

12.12 Sichuan Lomon Corporation

12.12.1 Sichuan Lomon Corporation Corporation Information

12.12.2 Sichuan Lomon Corporation Overview

12.12.3 Sichuan Lomon Corporation Phosphates for Feed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Sichuan Lomon Corporation Phosphates for Feed Products and Services

12.12.5 Sichuan Lomon Corporation Recent Developments

12.13 Sinochem Yunlong

12.13.1 Sinochem Yunlong Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sinochem Yunlong Overview

12.13.3 Sinochem Yunlong Phosphates for Feed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Sinochem Yunlong Phosphates for Feed Products and Services

12.13.5 Sinochem Yunlong Recent Developments

12.14 Wengfu Group

12.14.1 Wengfu Group Corporation Information

12.14.2 Wengfu Group Overview

12.14.3 Wengfu Group Phosphates for Feed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Wengfu Group Phosphates for Feed Products and Services

12.14.5 Wengfu Group Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Phosphates for Feed Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Phosphates for Feed Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Phosphates for Feed Production Mode & Process

13.4 Phosphates for Feed Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Phosphates for Feed Sales Channels

13.4.2 Phosphates for Feed Distributors

13.5 Phosphates for Feed Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”