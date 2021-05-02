Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Market Research With Size, Growth, Key Players, Segments And Forecasts Analysis 2021-2027 | Grikin Advanced Materials, Heraeus Holding, Umicore Thin Film Products

“

The report titled Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Grikin Advanced Materials, Heraeus Holding, Umicore Thin Film Products, Hitachi Metals, KAMIS Inc, The Kurt J.Leskar Company, Materion Corporation, Nichia Corporation, China Rare Metal Material Co Ltd, Canon Optron, Aida Chemical Industries, Process Materials Inc

Market Segmentation by Product: High Purity Copper

High Purity Cobalt

High Purity Gold

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Electronic Industry

Chemical Industry

Optics Industry

Photovoltaic

Other



The Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 High Purity Copper

1.2.3 High Purity Cobalt

1.2.4 High Purity Gold

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Electronic Industry

1.3.3 Chemical Industry

1.3.4 Optics Industry

1.3.5 Photovoltaic

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Industry Trends

2.4.2 Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Market Drivers

2.4.3 Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Market Challenges

2.4.4 Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Market Restraints

3 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales

3.1 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Grikin Advanced Materials

12.1.1 Grikin Advanced Materials Corporation Information

12.1.2 Grikin Advanced Materials Overview

12.1.3 Grikin Advanced Materials Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Grikin Advanced Materials Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Products and Services

12.1.5 Grikin Advanced Materials Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Grikin Advanced Materials Recent Developments

12.2 Heraeus Holding

12.2.1 Heraeus Holding Corporation Information

12.2.2 Heraeus Holding Overview

12.2.3 Heraeus Holding Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Heraeus Holding Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Products and Services

12.2.5 Heraeus Holding Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Heraeus Holding Recent Developments

12.3 Umicore Thin Film Products

12.3.1 Umicore Thin Film Products Corporation Information

12.3.2 Umicore Thin Film Products Overview

12.3.3 Umicore Thin Film Products Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Umicore Thin Film Products Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Products and Services

12.3.5 Umicore Thin Film Products Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Umicore Thin Film Products Recent Developments

12.4 Hitachi Metals

12.4.1 Hitachi Metals Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hitachi Metals Overview

12.4.3 Hitachi Metals Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Hitachi Metals Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Products and Services

12.4.5 Hitachi Metals Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Hitachi Metals Recent Developments

12.5 KAMIS Inc

12.5.1 KAMIS Inc Corporation Information

12.5.2 KAMIS Inc Overview

12.5.3 KAMIS Inc Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 KAMIS Inc Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Products and Services

12.5.5 KAMIS Inc Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 KAMIS Inc Recent Developments

12.6 The Kurt J.Leskar Company

12.6.1 The Kurt J.Leskar Company Corporation Information

12.6.2 The Kurt J.Leskar Company Overview

12.6.3 The Kurt J.Leskar Company Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 The Kurt J.Leskar Company Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Products and Services

12.6.5 The Kurt J.Leskar Company Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 The Kurt J.Leskar Company Recent Developments

12.7 Materion Corporation

12.7.1 Materion Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Materion Corporation Overview

12.7.3 Materion Corporation Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Materion Corporation Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Products and Services

12.7.5 Materion Corporation Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Materion Corporation Recent Developments

12.8 Nichia Corporation

12.8.1 Nichia Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 Nichia Corporation Overview

12.8.3 Nichia Corporation Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Nichia Corporation Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Products and Services

12.8.5 Nichia Corporation Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Nichia Corporation Recent Developments

12.9 China Rare Metal Material Co Ltd

12.9.1 China Rare Metal Material Co Ltd Corporation Information

12.9.2 China Rare Metal Material Co Ltd Overview

12.9.3 China Rare Metal Material Co Ltd Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 China Rare Metal Material Co Ltd Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Products and Services

12.9.5 China Rare Metal Material Co Ltd Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 China Rare Metal Material Co Ltd Recent Developments

12.10 Canon Optron

12.10.1 Canon Optron Corporation Information

12.10.2 Canon Optron Overview

12.10.3 Canon Optron Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Canon Optron Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Products and Services

12.10.5 Canon Optron Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Canon Optron Recent Developments

12.11 Aida Chemical Industries

12.11.1 Aida Chemical Industries Corporation Information

12.11.2 Aida Chemical Industries Overview

12.11.3 Aida Chemical Industries Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Aida Chemical Industries Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Products and Services

12.11.5 Aida Chemical Industries Recent Developments

12.12 Process Materials Inc

12.12.1 Process Materials Inc Corporation Information

12.12.2 Process Materials Inc Overview

12.12.3 Process Materials Inc Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Process Materials Inc Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Products and Services

12.12.5 Process Materials Inc Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Production Mode & Process

13.4 Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Sales Channels

13.4.2 Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Distributors

13.5 Sputtering Target and Evaporation Material Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

