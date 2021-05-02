Residential Luminaire Market 2021- Analysis And In-Depth Research On Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To 2027 | Philips, OSRAM, General Electric

“

The report titled Global Residential Luminaire Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Residential Luminaire market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Residential Luminaire market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Residential Luminaire market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Residential Luminaire market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Residential Luminaire report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Residential Luminaire report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Residential Luminaire market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Residential Luminaire market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Residential Luminaire market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Residential Luminaire market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Residential Luminaire market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Philips, OSRAM, General Electric, Cree, Inc, Panasonic, Eaton, Thorn, Hubbell Lighting, Acuity Brands Lighting, TOSHIBA, Targetti Sankey, Asian Electronics, LSI Industries, SIMKAR Corporation, Thorlux Lighting, Evolution Lighting, KALCO Lighting, Inc, Foshan Lighting, Opple Lighting, NVC Lighting, YANKO Lighting

Market Segmentation by Product: LED Luminaire

CFL Luminaire

HID Luminaire

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Living Room

Bedroom

Dining Room

Kitchen and Bathroom

Other



The Residential Luminaire Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Residential Luminaire market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Residential Luminaire market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Residential Luminaire market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Residential Luminaire industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Residential Luminaire market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Residential Luminaire market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Residential Luminaire market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Residential Luminaire Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 LED Luminaire

1.2.3 CFL Luminaire

1.2.4 HID Luminaire

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Residential Luminaire Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Living Room

1.3.3 Bedroom

1.3.4 Dining Room

1.3.5 Kitchen and Bathroom

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Residential Luminaire Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Residential Luminaire Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Residential Luminaire Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Residential Luminaire Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Residential Luminaire Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Residential Luminaire Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Residential Luminaire Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Residential Luminaire Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Residential Luminaire Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Residential Luminaire Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Residential Luminaire Industry Trends

2.5.1 Residential Luminaire Market Trends

2.5.2 Residential Luminaire Market Drivers

2.5.3 Residential Luminaire Market Challenges

2.5.4 Residential Luminaire Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Residential Luminaire Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Residential Luminaire Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Residential Luminaire Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Residential Luminaire Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Residential Luminaire by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Residential Luminaire Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Residential Luminaire Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Residential Luminaire Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Residential Luminaire Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Residential Luminaire as of 2020)

3.4 Global Residential Luminaire Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Residential Luminaire Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Residential Luminaire Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Residential Luminaire Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Residential Luminaire Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Residential Luminaire Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Residential Luminaire Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Residential Luminaire Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Residential Luminaire Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Residential Luminaire Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Residential Luminaire Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Residential Luminaire Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Residential Luminaire Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Residential Luminaire Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Residential Luminaire Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Residential Luminaire Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Residential Luminaire Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Residential Luminaire Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Residential Luminaire Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Residential Luminaire Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Residential Luminaire Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Residential Luminaire Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Residential Luminaire Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Residential Luminaire Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Residential Luminaire Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Residential Luminaire Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Residential Luminaire Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Residential Luminaire Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Residential Luminaire Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Residential Luminaire Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Residential Luminaire Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Residential Luminaire Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Residential Luminaire Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Residential Luminaire Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Residential Luminaire Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Residential Luminaire Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Residential Luminaire Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Residential Luminaire Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Residential Luminaire Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Residential Luminaire Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Residential Luminaire Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Residential Luminaire Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Residential Luminaire Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Residential Luminaire Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Residential Luminaire Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Residential Luminaire Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Residential Luminaire Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Residential Luminaire Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Residential Luminaire Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Residential Luminaire Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Residential Luminaire Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Residential Luminaire Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Residential Luminaire Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Residential Luminaire Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Residential Luminaire Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Residential Luminaire Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Residential Luminaire Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Residential Luminaire Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Residential Luminaire Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Residential Luminaire Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Residential Luminaire Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Residential Luminaire Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Residential Luminaire Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Residential Luminaire Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Residential Luminaire Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Residential Luminaire Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Residential Luminaire Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Residential Luminaire Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Residential Luminaire Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Residential Luminaire Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Luminaire Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Luminaire Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Luminaire Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Luminaire Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Luminaire Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Luminaire Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Residential Luminaire Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Luminaire Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Luminaire Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Residential Luminaire Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Luminaire Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Luminaire Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Philips

11.1.1 Philips Corporation Information

11.1.2 Philips Overview

11.1.3 Philips Residential Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Philips Residential Luminaire Products and Services

11.1.5 Philips Residential Luminaire SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Philips Recent Developments

11.2 OSRAM

11.2.1 OSRAM Corporation Information

11.2.2 OSRAM Overview

11.2.3 OSRAM Residential Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 OSRAM Residential Luminaire Products and Services

11.2.5 OSRAM Residential Luminaire SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 OSRAM Recent Developments

11.3 General Electric

11.3.1 General Electric Corporation Information

11.3.2 General Electric Overview

11.3.3 General Electric Residential Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 General Electric Residential Luminaire Products and Services

11.3.5 General Electric Residential Luminaire SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 General Electric Recent Developments

11.4 Cree, Inc

11.4.1 Cree, Inc Corporation Information

11.4.2 Cree, Inc Overview

11.4.3 Cree, Inc Residential Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Cree, Inc Residential Luminaire Products and Services

11.4.5 Cree, Inc Residential Luminaire SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Cree, Inc Recent Developments

11.5 Panasonic

11.5.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

11.5.2 Panasonic Overview

11.5.3 Panasonic Residential Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Panasonic Residential Luminaire Products and Services

11.5.5 Panasonic Residential Luminaire SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Panasonic Recent Developments

11.6 Eaton

11.6.1 Eaton Corporation Information

11.6.2 Eaton Overview

11.6.3 Eaton Residential Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Eaton Residential Luminaire Products and Services

11.6.5 Eaton Residential Luminaire SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Eaton Recent Developments

11.7 Thorn

11.7.1 Thorn Corporation Information

11.7.2 Thorn Overview

11.7.3 Thorn Residential Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Thorn Residential Luminaire Products and Services

11.7.5 Thorn Residential Luminaire SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Thorn Recent Developments

11.8 Hubbell Lighting

11.8.1 Hubbell Lighting Corporation Information

11.8.2 Hubbell Lighting Overview

11.8.3 Hubbell Lighting Residential Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Hubbell Lighting Residential Luminaire Products and Services

11.8.5 Hubbell Lighting Residential Luminaire SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Hubbell Lighting Recent Developments

11.9 Acuity Brands Lighting

11.9.1 Acuity Brands Lighting Corporation Information

11.9.2 Acuity Brands Lighting Overview

11.9.3 Acuity Brands Lighting Residential Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Acuity Brands Lighting Residential Luminaire Products and Services

11.9.5 Acuity Brands Lighting Residential Luminaire SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Acuity Brands Lighting Recent Developments

11.10 TOSHIBA

11.10.1 TOSHIBA Corporation Information

11.10.2 TOSHIBA Overview

11.10.3 TOSHIBA Residential Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 TOSHIBA Residential Luminaire Products and Services

11.10.5 TOSHIBA Residential Luminaire SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 TOSHIBA Recent Developments

11.11 Targetti Sankey

11.11.1 Targetti Sankey Corporation Information

11.11.2 Targetti Sankey Overview

11.11.3 Targetti Sankey Residential Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Targetti Sankey Residential Luminaire Products and Services

11.11.5 Targetti Sankey Recent Developments

11.12 Asian Electronics

11.12.1 Asian Electronics Corporation Information

11.12.2 Asian Electronics Overview

11.12.3 Asian Electronics Residential Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Asian Electronics Residential Luminaire Products and Services

11.12.5 Asian Electronics Recent Developments

11.13 LSI Industries

11.13.1 LSI Industries Corporation Information

11.13.2 LSI Industries Overview

11.13.3 LSI Industries Residential Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 LSI Industries Residential Luminaire Products and Services

11.13.5 LSI Industries Recent Developments

11.14 SIMKAR Corporation

11.14.1 SIMKAR Corporation Corporation Information

11.14.2 SIMKAR Corporation Overview

11.14.3 SIMKAR Corporation Residential Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 SIMKAR Corporation Residential Luminaire Products and Services

11.14.5 SIMKAR Corporation Recent Developments

11.15 Thorlux Lighting

11.15.1 Thorlux Lighting Corporation Information

11.15.2 Thorlux Lighting Overview

11.15.3 Thorlux Lighting Residential Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Thorlux Lighting Residential Luminaire Products and Services

11.15.5 Thorlux Lighting Recent Developments

11.16 Evolution Lighting

11.16.1 Evolution Lighting Corporation Information

11.16.2 Evolution Lighting Overview

11.16.3 Evolution Lighting Residential Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Evolution Lighting Residential Luminaire Products and Services

11.16.5 Evolution Lighting Recent Developments

11.17 KALCO Lighting, Inc

11.17.1 KALCO Lighting, Inc Corporation Information

11.17.2 KALCO Lighting, Inc Overview

11.17.3 KALCO Lighting, Inc Residential Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 KALCO Lighting, Inc Residential Luminaire Products and Services

11.17.5 KALCO Lighting, Inc Recent Developments

11.18 Foshan Lighting

11.18.1 Foshan Lighting Corporation Information

11.18.2 Foshan Lighting Overview

11.18.3 Foshan Lighting Residential Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Foshan Lighting Residential Luminaire Products and Services

11.18.5 Foshan Lighting Recent Developments

11.19 Opple Lighting

11.19.1 Opple Lighting Corporation Information

11.19.2 Opple Lighting Overview

11.19.3 Opple Lighting Residential Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Opple Lighting Residential Luminaire Products and Services

11.19.5 Opple Lighting Recent Developments

11.20 NVC Lighting

11.20.1 NVC Lighting Corporation Information

11.20.2 NVC Lighting Overview

11.20.3 NVC Lighting Residential Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 NVC Lighting Residential Luminaire Products and Services

11.20.5 NVC Lighting Recent Developments

11.21 YANKO Lighting

11.21.1 YANKO Lighting Corporation Information

11.21.2 YANKO Lighting Overview

11.21.3 YANKO Lighting Residential Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 YANKO Lighting Residential Luminaire Products and Services

11.21.5 YANKO Lighting Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Residential Luminaire Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Residential Luminaire Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Residential Luminaire Production Mode & Process

12.4 Residential Luminaire Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Residential Luminaire Sales Channels

12.4.2 Residential Luminaire Distributors

12.5 Residential Luminaire Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”