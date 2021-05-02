Office Lighting Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape, Executive Summary, Development Factors 2027 | Philips, OSRAM, General Electric

“

The report titled Global Office Lighting Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Office Lighting market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Office Lighting market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Office Lighting market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Office Lighting market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Office Lighting report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Office Lighting report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Office Lighting market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Office Lighting market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Office Lighting market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Office Lighting market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Office Lighting market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Philips, OSRAM, General Electric, Cree, Inc, Panasonic, Eaton, Thorn, Hubbell Lighting, Acuity Brands Lighting, TOSHIBA, Targetti Sankey, Asian Electronics, LSI Industries, SIMKAR Corporation, Thorlux Lighting, Evolution Lighting, KALCO Lighting, Inc, Foshan Lighting, Opple Lighting, NVC Lighting, YANKO Lighting

Market Segmentation by Product: Panel Light

Troffer Light

Linear Light

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Indoor

Outdoor



The Office Lighting Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Office Lighting market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Office Lighting market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Office Lighting market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Office Lighting industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Office Lighting market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Office Lighting market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Office Lighting market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Office Lighting Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Panel Light

1.2.3 Troffer Light

1.2.4 Linear Light

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Office Lighting Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Indoor

1.3.3 Outdoor

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Office Lighting Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Office Lighting Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Office Lighting Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Office Lighting Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Office Lighting Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Office Lighting Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Office Lighting Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Office Lighting Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Office Lighting Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Office Lighting Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Office Lighting Industry Trends

2.5.1 Office Lighting Market Trends

2.5.2 Office Lighting Market Drivers

2.5.3 Office Lighting Market Challenges

2.5.4 Office Lighting Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Office Lighting Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Office Lighting Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Office Lighting Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Office Lighting Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Office Lighting by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Office Lighting Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Office Lighting Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Office Lighting Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Office Lighting Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Office Lighting as of 2020)

3.4 Global Office Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Office Lighting Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Office Lighting Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Office Lighting Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Office Lighting Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Office Lighting Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Office Lighting Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Office Lighting Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Office Lighting Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Office Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Office Lighting Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Office Lighting Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Office Lighting Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Office Lighting Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Office Lighting Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Office Lighting Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Office Lighting Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Office Lighting Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Office Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Office Lighting Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Office Lighting Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Office Lighting Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Office Lighting Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Office Lighting Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Office Lighting Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Office Lighting Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Office Lighting Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Office Lighting Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Office Lighting Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Office Lighting Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Office Lighting Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Office Lighting Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Office Lighting Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Office Lighting Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Office Lighting Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Office Lighting Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Office Lighting Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Office Lighting Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Office Lighting Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Office Lighting Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Office Lighting Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Office Lighting Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Office Lighting Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Office Lighting Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Office Lighting Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Office Lighting Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Office Lighting Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Office Lighting Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Office Lighting Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Office Lighting Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Office Lighting Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Office Lighting Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Office Lighting Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Office Lighting Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Office Lighting Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Office Lighting Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Office Lighting Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Office Lighting Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Office Lighting Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Office Lighting Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Office Lighting Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Office Lighting Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Office Lighting Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Office Lighting Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Office Lighting Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Office Lighting Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Office Lighting Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Office Lighting Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Office Lighting Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Office Lighting Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Office Lighting Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Office Lighting Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Office Lighting Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Office Lighting Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Office Lighting Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Office Lighting Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Office Lighting Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Office Lighting Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Office Lighting Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Office Lighting Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Office Lighting Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Office Lighting Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Philips

11.1.1 Philips Corporation Information

11.1.2 Philips Overview

11.1.3 Philips Office Lighting Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Philips Office Lighting Products and Services

11.1.5 Philips Office Lighting SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Philips Recent Developments

11.2 OSRAM

11.2.1 OSRAM Corporation Information

11.2.2 OSRAM Overview

11.2.3 OSRAM Office Lighting Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 OSRAM Office Lighting Products and Services

11.2.5 OSRAM Office Lighting SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 OSRAM Recent Developments

11.3 General Electric

11.3.1 General Electric Corporation Information

11.3.2 General Electric Overview

11.3.3 General Electric Office Lighting Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 General Electric Office Lighting Products and Services

11.3.5 General Electric Office Lighting SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 General Electric Recent Developments

11.4 Cree, Inc

11.4.1 Cree, Inc Corporation Information

11.4.2 Cree, Inc Overview

11.4.3 Cree, Inc Office Lighting Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Cree, Inc Office Lighting Products and Services

11.4.5 Cree, Inc Office Lighting SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Cree, Inc Recent Developments

11.5 Panasonic

11.5.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

11.5.2 Panasonic Overview

11.5.3 Panasonic Office Lighting Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Panasonic Office Lighting Products and Services

11.5.5 Panasonic Office Lighting SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Panasonic Recent Developments

11.6 Eaton

11.6.1 Eaton Corporation Information

11.6.2 Eaton Overview

11.6.3 Eaton Office Lighting Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Eaton Office Lighting Products and Services

11.6.5 Eaton Office Lighting SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Eaton Recent Developments

11.7 Thorn

11.7.1 Thorn Corporation Information

11.7.2 Thorn Overview

11.7.3 Thorn Office Lighting Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Thorn Office Lighting Products and Services

11.7.5 Thorn Office Lighting SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Thorn Recent Developments

11.8 Hubbell Lighting

11.8.1 Hubbell Lighting Corporation Information

11.8.2 Hubbell Lighting Overview

11.8.3 Hubbell Lighting Office Lighting Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Hubbell Lighting Office Lighting Products and Services

11.8.5 Hubbell Lighting Office Lighting SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Hubbell Lighting Recent Developments

11.9 Acuity Brands Lighting

11.9.1 Acuity Brands Lighting Corporation Information

11.9.2 Acuity Brands Lighting Overview

11.9.3 Acuity Brands Lighting Office Lighting Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Acuity Brands Lighting Office Lighting Products and Services

11.9.5 Acuity Brands Lighting Office Lighting SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Acuity Brands Lighting Recent Developments

11.10 TOSHIBA

11.10.1 TOSHIBA Corporation Information

11.10.2 TOSHIBA Overview

11.10.3 TOSHIBA Office Lighting Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 TOSHIBA Office Lighting Products and Services

11.10.5 TOSHIBA Office Lighting SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 TOSHIBA Recent Developments

11.11 Targetti Sankey

11.11.1 Targetti Sankey Corporation Information

11.11.2 Targetti Sankey Overview

11.11.3 Targetti Sankey Office Lighting Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Targetti Sankey Office Lighting Products and Services

11.11.5 Targetti Sankey Recent Developments

11.12 Asian Electronics

11.12.1 Asian Electronics Corporation Information

11.12.2 Asian Electronics Overview

11.12.3 Asian Electronics Office Lighting Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Asian Electronics Office Lighting Products and Services

11.12.5 Asian Electronics Recent Developments

11.13 LSI Industries

11.13.1 LSI Industries Corporation Information

11.13.2 LSI Industries Overview

11.13.3 LSI Industries Office Lighting Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 LSI Industries Office Lighting Products and Services

11.13.5 LSI Industries Recent Developments

11.14 SIMKAR Corporation

11.14.1 SIMKAR Corporation Corporation Information

11.14.2 SIMKAR Corporation Overview

11.14.3 SIMKAR Corporation Office Lighting Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 SIMKAR Corporation Office Lighting Products and Services

11.14.5 SIMKAR Corporation Recent Developments

11.15 Thorlux Lighting

11.15.1 Thorlux Lighting Corporation Information

11.15.2 Thorlux Lighting Overview

11.15.3 Thorlux Lighting Office Lighting Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Thorlux Lighting Office Lighting Products and Services

11.15.5 Thorlux Lighting Recent Developments

11.16 Evolution Lighting

11.16.1 Evolution Lighting Corporation Information

11.16.2 Evolution Lighting Overview

11.16.3 Evolution Lighting Office Lighting Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Evolution Lighting Office Lighting Products and Services

11.16.5 Evolution Lighting Recent Developments

11.17 KALCO Lighting, Inc

11.17.1 KALCO Lighting, Inc Corporation Information

11.17.2 KALCO Lighting, Inc Overview

11.17.3 KALCO Lighting, Inc Office Lighting Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 KALCO Lighting, Inc Office Lighting Products and Services

11.17.5 KALCO Lighting, Inc Recent Developments

11.18 Foshan Lighting

11.18.1 Foshan Lighting Corporation Information

11.18.2 Foshan Lighting Overview

11.18.3 Foshan Lighting Office Lighting Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Foshan Lighting Office Lighting Products and Services

11.18.5 Foshan Lighting Recent Developments

11.19 Opple Lighting

11.19.1 Opple Lighting Corporation Information

11.19.2 Opple Lighting Overview

11.19.3 Opple Lighting Office Lighting Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Opple Lighting Office Lighting Products and Services

11.19.5 Opple Lighting Recent Developments

11.20 NVC Lighting

11.20.1 NVC Lighting Corporation Information

11.20.2 NVC Lighting Overview

11.20.3 NVC Lighting Office Lighting Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 NVC Lighting Office Lighting Products and Services

11.20.5 NVC Lighting Recent Developments

11.21 YANKO Lighting

11.21.1 YANKO Lighting Corporation Information

11.21.2 YANKO Lighting Overview

11.21.3 YANKO Lighting Office Lighting Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 YANKO Lighting Office Lighting Products and Services

11.21.5 YANKO Lighting Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Office Lighting Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Office Lighting Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Office Lighting Production Mode & Process

12.4 Office Lighting Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Office Lighting Sales Channels

12.4.2 Office Lighting Distributors

12.5 Office Lighting Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

