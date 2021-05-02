Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2027 | ResMed, Philips Respironics, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

“

The report titled Global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3070544/global-home-non-invasive-ventilation-devices-industry

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ResMed, Philips Respironics, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Fosun Pharma, Covidien (Medtronic), BMC Medical, Teijin Pharma, Apex Medical, Beyond Medical, Somnetics, Koike Medical, HuNan Beyond Medical, Jiangsu Yuyue medical, Kare Medical, 3B Medical

Market Segmentation by Product: CPAP Devices

APAP Devices

BPAP Devices



Market Segmentation by Application: Homecare

Hospital



The Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3070544/global-home-non-invasive-ventilation-devices-industry

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 CPAP Devices

1.2.3 APAP Devices

1.2.4 BPAP Devices

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Homecare

1.3.3 Hospital

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Industry Trends

2.5.1 Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Market Trends

2.5.2 Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Market Drivers

2.5.3 Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Market Challenges

2.5.4 Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices as of 2020)

3.4 Global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 ResMed

11.1.1 ResMed Corporation Information

11.1.2 ResMed Overview

11.1.3 ResMed Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 ResMed Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Products and Services

11.1.5 ResMed Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 ResMed Recent Developments

11.2 Philips Respironics

11.2.1 Philips Respironics Corporation Information

11.2.2 Philips Respironics Overview

11.2.3 Philips Respironics Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Philips Respironics Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Products and Services

11.2.5 Philips Respironics Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Philips Respironics Recent Developments

11.3 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

11.3.1 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Information

11.3.2 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Overview

11.3.3 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Products and Services

11.3.5 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Recent Developments

11.4 DeVilbiss Healthcare

11.4.1 DeVilbiss Healthcare Corporation Information

11.4.2 DeVilbiss Healthcare Overview

11.4.3 DeVilbiss Healthcare Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 DeVilbiss Healthcare Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Products and Services

11.4.5 DeVilbiss Healthcare Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 DeVilbiss Healthcare Recent Developments

11.5 Fosun Pharma

11.5.1 Fosun Pharma Corporation Information

11.5.2 Fosun Pharma Overview

11.5.3 Fosun Pharma Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Fosun Pharma Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Products and Services

11.5.5 Fosun Pharma Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Fosun Pharma Recent Developments

11.6 Covidien (Medtronic)

11.6.1 Covidien (Medtronic) Corporation Information

11.6.2 Covidien (Medtronic) Overview

11.6.3 Covidien (Medtronic) Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Covidien (Medtronic) Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Products and Services

11.6.5 Covidien (Medtronic) Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Covidien (Medtronic) Recent Developments

11.7 BMC Medical

11.7.1 BMC Medical Corporation Information

11.7.2 BMC Medical Overview

11.7.3 BMC Medical Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 BMC Medical Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Products and Services

11.7.5 BMC Medical Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 BMC Medical Recent Developments

11.8 Teijin Pharma

11.8.1 Teijin Pharma Corporation Information

11.8.2 Teijin Pharma Overview

11.8.3 Teijin Pharma Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Teijin Pharma Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Products and Services

11.8.5 Teijin Pharma Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Teijin Pharma Recent Developments

11.9 Apex Medical

11.9.1 Apex Medical Corporation Information

11.9.2 Apex Medical Overview

11.9.3 Apex Medical Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Apex Medical Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Products and Services

11.9.5 Apex Medical Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Apex Medical Recent Developments

11.10 Beyond Medical

11.10.1 Beyond Medical Corporation Information

11.10.2 Beyond Medical Overview

11.10.3 Beyond Medical Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Beyond Medical Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Products and Services

11.10.5 Beyond Medical Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Beyond Medical Recent Developments

11.11 Somnetics

11.11.1 Somnetics Corporation Information

11.11.2 Somnetics Overview

11.11.3 Somnetics Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Somnetics Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Products and Services

11.11.5 Somnetics Recent Developments

11.12 Koike Medical

11.12.1 Koike Medical Corporation Information

11.12.2 Koike Medical Overview

11.12.3 Koike Medical Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Koike Medical Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Products and Services

11.12.5 Koike Medical Recent Developments

11.13 HuNan Beyond Medical

11.13.1 HuNan Beyond Medical Corporation Information

11.13.2 HuNan Beyond Medical Overview

11.13.3 HuNan Beyond Medical Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 HuNan Beyond Medical Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Products and Services

11.13.5 HuNan Beyond Medical Recent Developments

11.14 Jiangsu Yuyue medical

11.14.1 Jiangsu Yuyue medical Corporation Information

11.14.2 Jiangsu Yuyue medical Overview

11.14.3 Jiangsu Yuyue medical Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Jiangsu Yuyue medical Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Products and Services

11.14.5 Jiangsu Yuyue medical Recent Developments

11.15 Kare Medical

11.15.1 Kare Medical Corporation Information

11.15.2 Kare Medical Overview

11.15.3 Kare Medical Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Kare Medical Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Products and Services

11.15.5 Kare Medical Recent Developments

11.16 3B Medical

11.16.1 3B Medical Corporation Information

11.16.2 3B Medical Overview

11.16.3 3B Medical Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 3B Medical Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Products and Services

11.16.5 3B Medical Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Production Mode & Process

12.4 Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Sales Channels

12.4.2 Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Distributors

12.5 Home Non-invasive Ventilation Devices Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3070544/global-home-non-invasive-ventilation-devices-industry

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”