Global Halal Ingredients Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Forecast Report By Whipsmartmi

The global Halal Ingredients Market report scope includes a detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis of regional and country-level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The report scope includes a detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the market share.

Key players include Koninklijke DSM N.V, Archer Daniels Midland, DowDupont, Kerry, Solvay S.A, Barentz International Bv, Cargill, BASF, Ashland, Symrise, Purecircle Limited, Halagel.

The Halal Ingredients Market report has been categorized as below

By Application

Food &Beverage

Convenience Food Products

Bakery Products

Beverage Products

Meat & Poultry Products

Confectionary Products

Others

Cosmetics

Skin Care

Hair Care

Make-Up

Fragrance

Others

Pharmaceuticals

By Ingredient Type

Inredients for the Food & Beverage Industry

Flavors

Hydrocolloids (Thickeners, Binders, Stabilizers)

Starches

Sweeteners

Acidulants

Emulsifiers

Enzymes

Colors

Protein (Concentrates + Isolates)

Antioxidants

Preservatives

Others

Ingredients for the Pharmaceutical Industry

Active Pharma Ingredients

Excipients

Ingredients for the Cosmetic Industry

Specialty Additives

Active Ingredients

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

The global halal ingredients market is expected to expand at a rapid pace, as food consumption rises in tandem with the rise in the Muslim population worldwide. Due to the rising demand for dietary supplements and their health benefits, halal ingredients are also gaining momentum in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. Due to their busy lifestyles, customers are seeing a rise in demand for on-the-go, easy, nutritionally enriched, and functional food and beverage products. During the forecast period, the demand for halal ingredients is expected to be driven by rising trends in healthy snacking and increased knowledge about functional food and beverage items. The global halal ingredients market is expected to be dominated by the food and beverage segment. To meet the rising demand among customers, food companies are concentrating on product innovation and providing halal goods.

Furthermore, businesses are concentrating on gaining consumer confidence through various marketing strategies and creating a wide range of halal food products for customers, which is positively stimulating market growth. In the halal ingredients market, the flavour segment is expected to have a greater share. Flavors are concentrated preparations that are added to food to enhance or impart a specific flavour, preserve the flavour after processing, alter an established flavour, or mask an unpleasant flavour. Consumer tastes for convenience foods are changing, and demand for consumer goods is increasing, which is pushing up demand for flavours. The growing popularity of new and creative flavours in convenience and ready-to-eat food items among the younger generation is also boosting consumer demand for halal-based flavours. For halal ingredients, the Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market. The halal ingredients market is being driven by favourable government legislation in GCC countries for halal food. The overall halal food market is being driven by the rising population in Middle Eastern countries. To meet the rising demand for halal ingredients, global players are expanding their operations in the Middle East. Furthermore, the food & beverage and consumer product industries are benefiting from rapid economic growth as a result of the stable political climate in countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.

