European Mammography Workstations Market Shows a Spectacular Growth During Forecasts Period – Analysis By Whipsmartmi

The European Mammography Workstations Market report scope includes a detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis of country-level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The report scope includes a detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the market share.

Browse a complete report @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/European-Mammography-Workstations-Market

Mammography is a form of centered medical imaging that examines the inside of the breasts using a low-dose x-ray device. Breast cancer is becoming more common, multimodality testing platforms are becoming more widely available, and patients are becoming more aware of the clinical benefits of early detection of breast conditions, all of which are propelling the market forward. The multimodality mammography workstations segment retained the bulk of the market share. This is due to a growing knowledge of the diagnostic effectiveness of contrast-enhanced digital mammography, the market availability of integrated mammography solutions, techno-commercial advantages associated with multimodality mammography workstations, and the prevalence of breast cancer in Europe. In 2018, hospitals, surgical clinics, and medical imaging centers hold the largest market share. This can be attributed to ongoing technological advancements in the field of diagnostic data visualization and analysis, an increase in the number of breast screening programs and the implementation of comprehensive breast screening guidelines across European countries, increased awareness of the clinical benefits offered by multimodality workstations, and the growing trend of Workflow Automation among healthcare providers. The largest share of this market was held by Germany. Germany’s large share is attributable to the country’s better reimbursement situation relative to other European countries, broader acceptance of multimodality mammography workstations by major end users (hospitals, surgical clinics, and breast care centres), and increasing patient demand for improved cancer screening.

Key market players in the European Mammography Workstations Market include General Electric, Agfa Gevaert NV, Aycan Medical Systems, LLC, Barco NV, Benetec Advanced Medical Systems, Carestream Health (A Part of Onex Corporation), EIZO Corporation, Esaote, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Hologic, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Konica Minolta, Inc, PLANMED OY, Sectra AB, Siemens AG.

The European Mammography Workstations Market report has been categorized as below

By Modality

Multimodality Mammography Workstations

Mammography (X-ray) Workstations

By Application

Diagnostic Screening

Advanced Imaging

Clinical Review

By End User

Hospitals, Surgical Clinics, & Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Breast Care Centers

Researchers & Academia

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

Request a free Sample of “European Mammography Workstations Market” @ https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/he0337/European-Mammography-Workstations-Market

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

New products/service competitor are exploring?

Key players in the market and how intense is the competition?

What are the upcoming industry trends that manufacturers are focusing on in the future updates?

For each segment, what are the significant opportunities in the market?

What are the key growth strategies adopted by major market players in the market?

What are the key success strategies adopted by major competitors in the market?

About Whipsmartmi:

Whipsmart MI provides fact-based consulting services to B2B and B2C market to help our clients to achieve incremental and transformational growth competing in their niche market. We facilitate their growth journey through an environment that is dominated by accelerating change, constant evolution of new business models, disruptive trends and technologies in their respective industry.

The Whipsmart Market bytes platform is created specifically for B2B and B2C players with consideration of the market knowledge and interest. With over 4,000 titles to choose from diverse industries, the coverage is comprehensive and the data is updated every quarter. Whipsmart uses comples AI based algorithms to gather economic intelligence from different agencies across the globe, combines them with primary information sources and builds projections that are accurate and dependable. With multiple download options and the flexibility to source almost any kind of intelligence on demand as per market interest.

Contact Info:

Name: Neeraj

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://whipsmartmi.com/

Press Release: https://whipsmartmi.com/pressrelease

Blog: https://whipsmartmi.com/blogs

Phone: +1 5102005090