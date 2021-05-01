Market Research is a Very Wide and Comprehensive Field, in Which New Things Happen Almost Every Day. We have conducted multiple research studies for our clients in the social and developmental sector. Our experience spans across conducting Policy Based Research, Needs Assessment, Program Monitoring, Program Impact Evaluation,Baseline, Midline, End Line Studies, Feasibility Studies, Rapid Assessment, Perceptual Mapping, Brand Equity, Polling, Public Opinion Polling, Target Audience Analysis, Communication/Message Testing.

We, as a leading market research company in India, assess, examine and audit retail research projects in a variety of domains like mobile, FMCG, tyre, optics, IT, durables, etc. With a team of 150+ field auditors across 16,000+ stores and 550+ cities, we offer retail measurement and retail census services using the best software in the industry to capture accurate data. We conduct a mobile-based survey for precision and digital mapping to identify market boundaries, and directing annual services of over 2 lacs + outlets.

Being a market research company, we have a varied client base across various industries. About 4000 stores are covered every month for in-store research. We lead Retail execution checks for multiple categories for large FMCG clients, with the most recent one being a launch study for a Global Nutrition client.

Business Preparedness Audits

Market Xcel conducts audits as either pre-informed audits to understand the level of clarity on protocols within the different layers of organization; and/or as a mystery audit to review and measure the adherence to the laid protocols.

WHO NEEDS SUCH AUDITS & WHY?

Even a small issue can dent the goodwill of a business in a major way. Hence, it’s prudent for businesses to be prepared and disease proof than being sorry. The need for such inspections by a third party like us is thus accentuated by the following factors:

Integral for business continuity and success.

One lapse may tarnish the business image and continuity.

Shall offer assurance on safety and offer reassurance.

Shall restore and reinforce the confidence of the team and customers.

Will highlight gaps in the process and laid protocols.

Assessment Criteria

We benchmark compliance with the latest prevailing guidelines issued by the authorities; mandated by the management and best practices in the interest of business, employees and customers. The assessment criteria are pivoted around preventive measures, performance metrics, social hygiene, social distancing and others to provide a holistic overview of the present condition.

We then analyze and synthesize the audit scores to determine the gap areas which then become critical plug points for the businesses.

