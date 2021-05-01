Global Medical Terminology Software Market Rising Industry Forecast Covering Growth and Developments Till 2027

Whipsmart market research has added a new research report “Medical Terminology Software Market” to its research database. Medical Terminology Software market is projected to grow up to USD xx billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of xx% during the forecasting period 2021-2027.

The global market report scope includes a detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis of regional and country-level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The report scope includes a detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the market share. Key market players include Wolters Kluwer, Wolters Kluwer, 3M, Intelligent Medical Objects, Clinical Architecture, Apelon, Carecom, Bitac, B2i Healthcare, BT Clinical Computing, Hive Worx.

The Medical Terminology Software Market report has been categorized as below

By Application

Data Aggregation

Reimbursement

Public Health Surveillance

Data Integration

Decision Support

Clinical Trials

Quality Reporting

Clinical Guidelines

By Product & Service

Service

Platforms

By End User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare service providers

Health information exchanges

Healthcare Payers

Private payers

Public payers

Healthcare IT Vendors

Other End Users

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

Factors driving market growth include an increasing emphasis on reducing medical errors, government initiatives to encourage HCIT adoption, and divergence and fragmentation in healthcare organisations’ terminology content. The data aggregation segment accounted for the largest share of the medical terminology software market. The growing emphasis on reducing medical errors, as well as the need to establish a reliable and comprehensive data source and enhance performance assessment and accountability in patient care, can be attributed to the large share of this segment. The demand for medical terminology software was dominated by the services segment. The growing need for patient data standardisation, as well as the need to minimise medical errors and the accumulation of vast volumes of healthcare data, can be attributed to this segment’s large share. North America is projected to command a greater share of the market. The high adoption of HCIT innovations, regulatory requirements regarding patient safety, the presence of leading market players in the area, and the demand for accurate data sharing between healthcare providers and payers to streamline workflows are all factors that contribute to North America’s large share.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

New products/service competitor are exploring?

Key players in the market and how intense is the competition?

What are the upcoming industry trends that manufacturers are focusing on in the future updates?

For each segment, what are the significant opportunities in the market?

What are the key growth strategies adopted by major market players in the market?

What are the key success strategies adopted by major competitors in the market?

