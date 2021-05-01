2021 Global Shore Power Market Trends, Developments, SWOT Analysis

The global shore power market is projected to at CAGR XX% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the reduction of low-frequency noise and emissions at ports, increasing number of cruise liners in the shipping industry, and installation of retrofit shore power systems.
Key Market Players include Siemens (Germany), Wärtsilä (Finland), ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), and Cavotec (Switzerland). Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. China dominated the Asian Pacific shore power market in 2018. As per the Ministry of Transport, in 2018, the container throughput capacity of China’s major ports reached about 250 million standard containers, or Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), an increase of 5.3% from the previous year. Besides this, seven out of the world’s ten largest ports, in terms of annual cargo and container throughput, were located in China. With the top ports, such as the ports of Shanghai and Qingdao, getting more traffic, the installation of the shore power system in China’s ports is gaining rapid momentum to reduce emission and noise pollution in such heavy traffic ports.
Browse Complete Shore Power Market Report @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Shore-Power-Market
The new installation segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the shore power market. For shore power to be implemented, ships need to be equipped to receive power from an outside source or local grid. Existing ships usually need to be retrofitted with specific electrical equipment such as wiring, connectors, transformers, and switchgear, while many new ships are being built with this equipment as part of their ship’s electrical system design. Retrofitting of shore power in existing vessels are way expensive when compared to a new installation, sometimes costing up to twice as much as incremental new-build investments. Therefore, the new installation segment is driving the market during the forecast period. The frequency converter segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the shore power market. Shore power frequency converter allows a ship to be powered by the port’s electrical grid, even though the vessel may have a different operating voltage. Shore power frequency converters save money by reducing the consumption of diesel fuel. It also reduces air pollution caused by running the engine unnecessarily while at the port.
Request a Sample of complete report @ https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/ep0437/Shore-Power-Market
Shore Power Market, By Installation
Shoreside
Shipside
Passenger Vessel
Merchant Vessel
Offshore Support Vessel
Specialized Vessel
Shore Power Market, By Connection
New Installation
Retrofit
Shore Power Market, By Component
Transformer
Switchgear
Frequency Converter
Cables & Accessories
Others
Shore Power Market, By Region
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Singapore
South Korea
Oceania
Rest of Asia Pacific
Europe
Sweden
Germany
UK
Russia
The Netherlands
Rest of Europe
North America
US
Canada
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
What are the key markets for various stakeholders such as analytics companies, and shore power system providers, in the shore power market?
How does the report help the system providers in understanding the market dynamics of the market?
How does the report help in understanding the strategies adopted by the key players in the market?
What is the key information that the report addresses the key players and their market share in the market?
What insights does the report provide about emerging geographies and what are the various competitive advantages the major key players can gain in the market?
About Whipsmartmi:
Whipsmart MI provides fact-based consulting services to B2B and B2C market to help our clients to achieve incremental and transformational growth competing in their niche market. We facilitate their growth journey through an environment that is dominated by accelerating change, constant evolution of new business models, disruptive trends and technologies in their respective industry.
The Whipsmart Market bytes platform is created specifically for B2B and B2C players with consideration of the market knowledge and interest. With over 4,000 titles to choose from diverse industries, the coverage is comprehensive and the data is updated every quarter. Whipsmart uses comples AI based algorithms to gather economic intelligence from different agencies across the globe, combines them with primary information sources and builds projections that are accurate and dependable. With multiple download options and the flexibility to source almost any kind of intelligence on demand as per market interest.
Contact Info:
Name: Neeraj
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://whipsmartmi.com/
Press Release: https://whipsmartmi.com/pressrelease
Blog: https://whipsmartmi.com/blogs
Phone: +1 5102005090