2021 Global Shore Power Market Trends, Developments, SWOT Analysis

The global shore power market is projected to at CAGR XX% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the reduction of low-frequency noise and emissions at ports, increasing number of cruise liners in the shipping industry, and installation of retrofit shore power systems.

Key Market Players include Siemens (Germany), Wärtsilä (Finland), ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), and Cavotec (Switzerland). Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. China dominated the Asian Pacific shore power market in 2018. As per the Ministry of Transport, in 2018, the container throughput capacity of China’s major ports reached about 250 million standard containers, or Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), an increase of 5.3% from the previous year. Besides this, seven out of the world’s ten largest ports, in terms of annual cargo and container throughput, were located in China. With the top ports, such as the ports of Shanghai and Qingdao, getting more traffic, the installation of the shore power system in China’s ports is gaining rapid momentum to reduce emission and noise pollution in such heavy traffic ports.

The new installation segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the shore power market. For shore power to be implemented, ships need to be equipped to receive power from an outside source or local grid. Existing ships usually need to be retrofitted with specific electrical equipment such as wiring, connectors, transformers, and switchgear, while many new ships are being built with this equipment as part of their ship’s electrical system design. Retrofitting of shore power in existing vessels are way expensive when compared to a new installation, sometimes costing up to twice as much as incremental new-build investments. Therefore, the new installation segment is driving the market during the forecast period. The frequency converter segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the shore power market. Shore power frequency converter allows a ship to be powered by the port’s electrical grid, even though the vessel may have a different operating voltage. Shore power frequency converters save money by reducing the consumption of diesel fuel. It also reduces air pollution caused by running the engine unnecessarily while at the port.

Shore Power Market, By Installation

Shoreside

Shipside

Passenger Vessel

Merchant Vessel

Offshore Support Vessel

Specialized Vessel

Shore Power Market, By Connection

New Installation

Retrofit

Shore Power Market, By Component

Transformer

Switchgear

Frequency Converter

Cables & Accessories

Others

Shore Power Market, By Region

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Singapore

South Korea

Oceania

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Sweden

Germany

UK

Russia

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

US

Canada

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the key markets for various stakeholders such as analytics companies, and shore power system providers, in the shore power market?

How does the report help the system providers in understanding the market dynamics of the market?

How does the report help in understanding the strategies adopted by the key players in the market?

What is the key information that the report addresses the key players and their market share in the market?

What insights does the report provide about emerging geographies and what are the various competitive advantages the major key players can gain in the market?

