Global Mycotoxin Testing Market To grow at Highest CAGR During 2021- 2026 | By Whipsmartmi

The Mycotoxin Testing Market is estimated to grow at CAGR XX% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The global mycotoxin testing market is estimated to grow at a high rate in coming years. Increase in instances of foodborne illness due to mycotoxin contamination, growth in demand for compliance with international trade mandates and change in atmospheric conditions are some factors driving the growth in the mycotoxin testing market.

The food segment is projected to account for a larger share in the mycotoxin testing market. Food samples are tested more often for the presence of mycotoxins. The presence of mycotoxins in food can have toxic effects on the host such as immunosuppression, irritable skin, birth defects, and neurotoxicity. Mycotoxins in the food and feed supply chain pose significant economic losses in international trade and also impacts the human health. They cannot be destroyed using conventional food processing techniques, and hence, the food samples tested are directly from the farm items. The aflatoxins segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in the mycotoxin testing market due to its high prevalence in the agricultural products, which are used for human consumption such as corn, peanuts, groundnuts, cotton seeds, and tree nuts. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the presence of aflatoxins leads to about 25% of the world’s food crops to be destroyed every year, thereby making it the most potent among all other toxins.

The chromatography- & spectroscopy-based segment, by technology, in the mycotoxin testing market is projected to record a faster growth during the forecast period. The dominance of the chromatography- & spectroscopy-based segment is due to the introduction of faster liquid chromatography (LC) technologies for high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC). Fast LC systems offer various advantages, such as superior resolution, high sensitivity, and enhanced throughput to research laboratories. It is comparatively a more effective tool than immunoassay-based methods.

Europe is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The food and feed testing mycotoxin policies have been strengthened by the contributed efforts from control laboratories (CLs), national reference laboratories (NRLs), and EU reference laboratories (EURLs).

Key market players include SGS (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Eurofins (Luxembourg), Intertek (UK), Mérieux NutriSciences (US), ALS Limited (Australia), Neogen (US), Romer Labs (US), Symbio Laboratories (Australia), OMIC USA (US), AsureQuality (New Zealand), and Microbac (US).

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the growth opportunities for the mycotoxin testing market?

What are the major technologies used in mycotoxin testing and disrupting technologies?

What are key factors affecting the market dynamics?

What are the various types of mycotoxins that are tested in food and feed samples?

What are the key patents filed in the field of mycotoxin testing?

What are some of the major challenges and restraints that the industry faces?

