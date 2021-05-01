Oil Rig Market Size, Trends, Application, Growth Forecast Report 2021-2027 | Owetech, Schlumberger, Halliburton

“

The report titled Global Oil Rig Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Oil Rig market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Oil Rig market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Oil Rig market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Oil Rig market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Oil Rig report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oil Rig report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oil Rig market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oil Rig market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oil Rig market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oil Rig market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oil Rig market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Owetech, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Fluor Corporation, GE, Transocean Ltd., Ensco Plc, Seadrill, Noble Corporation PLC, Carolina Group, Weatherford International plc, Stena Drilling

Market Segmentation by Product: Drilling Rig

Drillship

Oil Platform

Oil Well



Market Segmentation by Application: Private Enterprise

State-owned Enterprise

Other



The Oil Rig Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oil Rig market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oil Rig market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oil Rig market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oil Rig industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oil Rig market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oil Rig market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oil Rig market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Oil Rig Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Oil Rig Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Drilling Rig

1.2.3 Drillship

1.2.4 Oil Platform

1.2.5 Oil Well

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Oil Rig Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Private Enterprise

1.3.3 State-owned Enterprise

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Oil Rig Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Oil Rig Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Oil Rig Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Oil Rig Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Oil Rig Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Oil Rig Industry Trends

2.4.2 Oil Rig Market Drivers

2.4.3 Oil Rig Market Challenges

2.4.4 Oil Rig Market Restraints

3 Global Oil Rig Sales

3.1 Global Oil Rig Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Oil Rig Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Oil Rig Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Oil Rig Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Oil Rig Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Oil Rig Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Oil Rig Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Oil Rig Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Oil Rig Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Oil Rig Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Oil Rig Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Oil Rig Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Oil Rig Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oil Rig Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Oil Rig Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Oil Rig Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Oil Rig Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oil Rig Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Oil Rig Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Oil Rig Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Oil Rig Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Oil Rig Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Oil Rig Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Oil Rig Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Oil Rig Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Oil Rig Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Oil Rig Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Oil Rig Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Oil Rig Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Oil Rig Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Oil Rig Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Oil Rig Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Oil Rig Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Oil Rig Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Oil Rig Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Oil Rig Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Oil Rig Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Oil Rig Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Oil Rig Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Oil Rig Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Oil Rig Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Oil Rig Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Oil Rig Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Oil Rig Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Oil Rig Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Oil Rig Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Oil Rig Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Oil Rig Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Oil Rig Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Oil Rig Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Oil Rig Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Oil Rig Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Oil Rig Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Oil Rig Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Oil Rig Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Oil Rig Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Oil Rig Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Oil Rig Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Oil Rig Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Oil Rig Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Oil Rig Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Oil Rig Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Oil Rig Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Oil Rig Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Oil Rig Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Oil Rig Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Oil Rig Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Oil Rig Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Oil Rig Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Oil Rig Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Oil Rig Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Oil Rig Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Oil Rig Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Oil Rig Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Oil Rig Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Oil Rig Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Oil Rig Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Oil Rig Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Oil Rig Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Oil Rig Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Oil Rig Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Oil Rig Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Oil Rig Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Oil Rig Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Oil Rig Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Oil Rig Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Oil Rig Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Oil Rig Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Oil Rig Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Oil Rig Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Oil Rig Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Oil Rig Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Oil Rig Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Oil Rig Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Oil Rig Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Oil Rig Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Oil Rig Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Oil Rig Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Oil Rig Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Oil Rig Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Oil Rig Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Oil Rig Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Oil Rig Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Owetech

12.1.1 Owetech Corporation Information

12.1.2 Owetech Overview

12.1.3 Owetech Oil Rig Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Owetech Oil Rig Products and Services

12.1.5 Owetech Oil Rig SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Owetech Recent Developments

12.2 Schlumberger

12.2.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

12.2.2 Schlumberger Overview

12.2.3 Schlumberger Oil Rig Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Schlumberger Oil Rig Products and Services

12.2.5 Schlumberger Oil Rig SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Schlumberger Recent Developments

12.3 Halliburton

12.3.1 Halliburton Corporation Information

12.3.2 Halliburton Overview

12.3.3 Halliburton Oil Rig Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Halliburton Oil Rig Products and Services

12.3.5 Halliburton Oil Rig SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Halliburton Recent Developments

12.4 Fluor Corporation

12.4.1 Fluor Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Fluor Corporation Overview

12.4.3 Fluor Corporation Oil Rig Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Fluor Corporation Oil Rig Products and Services

12.4.5 Fluor Corporation Oil Rig SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Fluor Corporation Recent Developments

12.5 GE

12.5.1 GE Corporation Information

12.5.2 GE Overview

12.5.3 GE Oil Rig Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 GE Oil Rig Products and Services

12.5.5 GE Oil Rig SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 GE Recent Developments

12.6 Transocean Ltd.

12.6.1 Transocean Ltd. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Transocean Ltd. Overview

12.6.3 Transocean Ltd. Oil Rig Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Transocean Ltd. Oil Rig Products and Services

12.6.5 Transocean Ltd. Oil Rig SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Transocean Ltd. Recent Developments

12.7 Ensco Plc

12.7.1 Ensco Plc Corporation Information

12.7.2 Ensco Plc Overview

12.7.3 Ensco Plc Oil Rig Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Ensco Plc Oil Rig Products and Services

12.7.5 Ensco Plc Oil Rig SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Ensco Plc Recent Developments

12.8 Seadrill

12.8.1 Seadrill Corporation Information

12.8.2 Seadrill Overview

12.8.3 Seadrill Oil Rig Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Seadrill Oil Rig Products and Services

12.8.5 Seadrill Oil Rig SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Seadrill Recent Developments

12.9 Noble Corporation PLC

12.9.1 Noble Corporation PLC Corporation Information

12.9.2 Noble Corporation PLC Overview

12.9.3 Noble Corporation PLC Oil Rig Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Noble Corporation PLC Oil Rig Products and Services

12.9.5 Noble Corporation PLC Oil Rig SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Noble Corporation PLC Recent Developments

12.10 Carolina Group

12.10.1 Carolina Group Corporation Information

12.10.2 Carolina Group Overview

12.10.3 Carolina Group Oil Rig Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Carolina Group Oil Rig Products and Services

12.10.5 Carolina Group Oil Rig SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Carolina Group Recent Developments

12.11 Weatherford International plc

12.11.1 Weatherford International plc Corporation Information

12.11.2 Weatherford International plc Overview

12.11.3 Weatherford International plc Oil Rig Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Weatherford International plc Oil Rig Products and Services

12.11.5 Weatherford International plc Recent Developments

12.12 Stena Drilling

12.12.1 Stena Drilling Corporation Information

12.12.2 Stena Drilling Overview

12.12.3 Stena Drilling Oil Rig Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Stena Drilling Oil Rig Products and Services

12.12.5 Stena Drilling Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Oil Rig Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Oil Rig Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Oil Rig Production Mode & Process

13.4 Oil Rig Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Oil Rig Sales Channels

13.4.2 Oil Rig Distributors

13.5 Oil Rig Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”