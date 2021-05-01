Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Market Report Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement 2021 to 2027 | Haier, Whirlpool, LG

“

The report titled Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Washing Machine Horizontal Drum report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Washing Machine Horizontal Drum report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Haier, Whirlpool, LG, Midea, Electrolux, Samsung, Panasonic, BSH, Hitachi, Toshiba, Beko, Little Swan

Market Segmentation by Product: Plastic Tubs

Enamel Tubs

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Individual

Commercial



The Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Washing Machine Horizontal Drum market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Washing Machine Horizontal Drum industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Plastic Tubs

1.2.3 Enamel Tubs

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Individual

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Industry Trends

2.4.2 Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Market Drivers

2.4.3 Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Market Challenges

2.4.4 Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Market Restraints

3 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales

3.1 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Haier

12.1.1 Haier Corporation Information

12.1.2 Haier Overview

12.1.3 Haier Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Haier Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Products and Services

12.1.5 Haier Washing Machine Horizontal Drum SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Haier Recent Developments

12.2 Whirlpool

12.2.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information

12.2.2 Whirlpool Overview

12.2.3 Whirlpool Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Whirlpool Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Products and Services

12.2.5 Whirlpool Washing Machine Horizontal Drum SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Whirlpool Recent Developments

12.3 LG

12.3.1 LG Corporation Information

12.3.2 LG Overview

12.3.3 LG Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 LG Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Products and Services

12.3.5 LG Washing Machine Horizontal Drum SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 LG Recent Developments

12.4 Midea

12.4.1 Midea Corporation Information

12.4.2 Midea Overview

12.4.3 Midea Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Midea Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Products and Services

12.4.5 Midea Washing Machine Horizontal Drum SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Midea Recent Developments

12.5 Electrolux

12.5.1 Electrolux Corporation Information

12.5.2 Electrolux Overview

12.5.3 Electrolux Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Electrolux Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Products and Services

12.5.5 Electrolux Washing Machine Horizontal Drum SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Electrolux Recent Developments

12.6 Samsung

12.6.1 Samsung Corporation Information

12.6.2 Samsung Overview

12.6.3 Samsung Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Samsung Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Products and Services

12.6.5 Samsung Washing Machine Horizontal Drum SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Samsung Recent Developments

12.7 Panasonic

12.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.7.2 Panasonic Overview

12.7.3 Panasonic Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Panasonic Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Products and Services

12.7.5 Panasonic Washing Machine Horizontal Drum SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Panasonic Recent Developments

12.8 BSH

12.8.1 BSH Corporation Information

12.8.2 BSH Overview

12.8.3 BSH Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 BSH Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Products and Services

12.8.5 BSH Washing Machine Horizontal Drum SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 BSH Recent Developments

12.9 Hitachi

12.9.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hitachi Overview

12.9.3 Hitachi Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Hitachi Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Products and Services

12.9.5 Hitachi Washing Machine Horizontal Drum SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Hitachi Recent Developments

12.10 Toshiba

12.10.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.10.2 Toshiba Overview

12.10.3 Toshiba Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Toshiba Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Products and Services

12.10.5 Toshiba Washing Machine Horizontal Drum SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Toshiba Recent Developments

12.11 Beko

12.11.1 Beko Corporation Information

12.11.2 Beko Overview

12.11.3 Beko Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Beko Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Products and Services

12.11.5 Beko Recent Developments

12.12 Little Swan

12.12.1 Little Swan Corporation Information

12.12.2 Little Swan Overview

12.12.3 Little Swan Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Little Swan Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Products and Services

12.12.5 Little Swan Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Production Mode & Process

13.4 Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Sales Channels

13.4.2 Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Distributors

13.5 Washing Machine Horizontal Drum Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

