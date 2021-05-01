High-end Perfume Market Outlook, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast Report 2027 | Givaudan, Kilian, Inter Parfums

“
The report titled Global High-end Perfume Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global High-end Perfume market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global High-end Perfume market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global High-end Perfume market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High-end Perfume market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High-end Perfume report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High-end Perfume report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High-end Perfume market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High-end Perfume market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High-end Perfume market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High-end Perfume market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High-end Perfume market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Givaudan, Kilian, Inter Parfums, Estee Lauder, Puig, PUIG SL, REVLON, Shiseido, LVMH, Loreal, Procter & Gamble, Kering, AMOREPACIFIC
Market Segmentation by Product: Eau de Parfum
Eau de Toilette
Eau de Cologn
Eau Fraiche
Parfum
Market Segmentation by Application: Online Sales
Offline Sales
The High-end Perfume Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High-end Perfume market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High-end Perfume market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the High-end Perfume market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High-end Perfume industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global High-end Perfume market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global High-end Perfume market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High-end Perfume market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global High-end Perfume Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Eau de Parfum
1.2.3 Eau de Toilette
1.2.4 Eau de Cologn
1.2.5 Eau Fraiche
1.2.6 Parfum
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global High-end Perfume Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Online Sales
1.3.3 Offline Sales
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global High-end Perfume Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global High-end Perfume Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global High-end Perfume Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global High-end Perfume Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global High-end Perfume Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global High-end Perfume Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global High-end Perfume Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global High-end Perfume Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global High-end Perfume Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top High-end Perfume Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 High-end Perfume Industry Trends
2.5.1 High-end Perfume Market Trends
2.5.2 High-end Perfume Market Drivers
2.5.3 High-end Perfume Market Challenges
2.5.4 High-end Perfume Market Restraints
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top High-end Perfume Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global High-end Perfume Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global High-end Perfume Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by High-end Perfume Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers High-end Perfume by Revenue
3.2.1 Global High-end Perfume Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top High-end Perfume Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global High-end Perfume Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global High-end Perfume Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in High-end Perfume as of 2020)
3.4 Global High-end Perfume Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers High-end Perfume Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into High-end Perfume Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers High-end Perfume Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global High-end Perfume Market Size by Type
4.1 Global High-end Perfume Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global High-end Perfume Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global High-end Perfume Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 High-end Perfume Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global High-end Perfume Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global High-end Perfume Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global High-end Perfume Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 High-end Perfume Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global High-end Perfume Market Size by Application
5.1 Global High-end Perfume Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global High-end Perfume Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global High-end Perfume Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 High-end Perfume Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global High-end Perfume Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global High-end Perfume Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global High-end Perfume Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 High-end Perfume Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America High-end Perfume Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America High-end Perfume Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America High-end Perfume Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America High-end Perfume Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America High-end Perfume Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America High-end Perfume Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America High-end Perfume Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America High-end Perfume Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America High-end Perfume Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America High-end Perfume Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America High-end Perfume Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America High-end Perfume Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe High-end Perfume Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe High-end Perfume Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe High-end Perfume Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe High-end Perfume Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe High-end Perfume Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe High-end Perfume Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe High-end Perfume Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe High-end Perfume Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe High-end Perfume Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe High-end Perfume Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe High-end Perfume Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe High-end Perfume Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific High-end Perfume Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific High-end Perfume Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific High-end Perfume Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific High-end Perfume Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific High-end Perfume Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific High-end Perfume Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific High-end Perfume Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific High-end Perfume Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific High-end Perfume Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific High-end Perfume Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific High-end Perfume Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific High-end Perfume Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 China Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America High-end Perfume Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America High-end Perfume Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America High-end Perfume Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America High-end Perfume Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America High-end Perfume Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America High-end Perfume Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America High-end Perfume Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America High-end Perfume Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America High-end Perfume Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America High-end Perfume Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America High-end Perfume Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America High-end Perfume Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa High-end Perfume Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa High-end Perfume Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa High-end Perfume Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa High-end Perfume Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa High-end Perfume Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa High-end Perfume Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa High-end Perfume Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa High-end Perfume Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa High-end Perfume Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa High-end Perfume Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa High-end Perfume Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa High-end Perfume Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Givaudan
11.1.1 Givaudan Corporation Information
11.1.2 Givaudan Overview
11.1.3 Givaudan High-end Perfume Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Givaudan High-end Perfume Products and Services
11.1.5 Givaudan High-end Perfume SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Givaudan Recent Developments
11.2 Kilian
11.2.1 Kilian Corporation Information
11.2.2 Kilian Overview
11.2.3 Kilian High-end Perfume Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Kilian High-end Perfume Products and Services
11.2.5 Kilian High-end Perfume SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Kilian Recent Developments
11.3 Inter Parfums
11.3.1 Inter Parfums Corporation Information
11.3.2 Inter Parfums Overview
11.3.3 Inter Parfums High-end Perfume Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Inter Parfums High-end Perfume Products and Services
11.3.5 Inter Parfums High-end Perfume SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Inter Parfums Recent Developments
11.4 Estee Lauder
11.4.1 Estee Lauder Corporation Information
11.4.2 Estee Lauder Overview
11.4.3 Estee Lauder High-end Perfume Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Estee Lauder High-end Perfume Products and Services
11.4.5 Estee Lauder High-end Perfume SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Estee Lauder Recent Developments
11.5 Puig
11.5.1 Puig Corporation Information
11.5.2 Puig Overview
11.5.3 Puig High-end Perfume Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Puig High-end Perfume Products and Services
11.5.5 Puig High-end Perfume SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Puig Recent Developments
11.6 PUIG SL
11.6.1 PUIG SL Corporation Information
11.6.2 PUIG SL Overview
11.6.3 PUIG SL High-end Perfume Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 PUIG SL High-end Perfume Products and Services
11.6.5 PUIG SL High-end Perfume SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 PUIG SL Recent Developments
11.7 REVLON
11.7.1 REVLON Corporation Information
11.7.2 REVLON Overview
11.7.3 REVLON High-end Perfume Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 REVLON High-end Perfume Products and Services
11.7.5 REVLON High-end Perfume SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 REVLON Recent Developments
11.8 Shiseido
11.8.1 Shiseido Corporation Information
11.8.2 Shiseido Overview
11.8.3 Shiseido High-end Perfume Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Shiseido High-end Perfume Products and Services
11.8.5 Shiseido High-end Perfume SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Shiseido Recent Developments
11.9 LVMH
11.9.1 LVMH Corporation Information
11.9.2 LVMH Overview
11.9.3 LVMH High-end Perfume Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 LVMH High-end Perfume Products and Services
11.9.5 LVMH High-end Perfume SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 LVMH Recent Developments
11.10 Loreal
11.10.1 Loreal Corporation Information
11.10.2 Loreal Overview
11.10.3 Loreal High-end Perfume Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Loreal High-end Perfume Products and Services
11.10.5 Loreal High-end Perfume SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Loreal Recent Developments
11.11 Procter & Gamble
11.11.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information
11.11.2 Procter & Gamble Overview
11.11.3 Procter & Gamble High-end Perfume Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Procter & Gamble High-end Perfume Products and Services
11.11.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Developments
11.12 Kering
11.12.1 Kering Corporation Information
11.12.2 Kering Overview
11.12.3 Kering High-end Perfume Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Kering High-end Perfume Products and Services
11.12.5 Kering Recent Developments
11.13 AMOREPACIFIC
11.13.1 AMOREPACIFIC Corporation Information
11.13.2 AMOREPACIFIC Overview
11.13.3 AMOREPACIFIC High-end Perfume Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 AMOREPACIFIC High-end Perfume Products and Services
11.13.5 AMOREPACIFIC Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 High-end Perfume Value Chain Analysis
12.2 High-end Perfume Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 High-end Perfume Production Mode & Process
12.4 High-end Perfume Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 High-end Perfume Sales Channels
12.4.2 High-end Perfume Distributors
12.5 High-end Perfume Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
