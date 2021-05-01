Patient Identification Wristbands Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027 | Tekni-plex, Inc., Selig Group

“

The report titled Global Patient Identification Wristbands Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Patient Identification Wristbands market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Patient Identification Wristbands market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Patient Identification Wristbands market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Patient Identification Wristbands market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Patient Identification Wristbands report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Patient Identification Wristbands report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Patient Identification Wristbands market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Patient Identification Wristbands market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Patient Identification Wristbands market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Patient Identification Wristbands market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Patient Identification Wristbands market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Tekni-plex, Inc., Selig Group, Bluemay Weston Limited, B&B Cap Liners LLC, Pres-On Corporation, Low’s Capseal Sdn Bhd, Well-Pack, Tien Lik Cap Seal Sdn Bhd, Zebra, Brenmoor, FTGO

Market Segmentation by Product: Laser Wristband

Thermal Wristband

Alert Wristband

RFID Wristband

Write-on Wristband



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Long Term Care Centers



The Patient Identification Wristbands Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Patient Identification Wristbands market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Patient Identification Wristbands market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Patient Identification Wristbands market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Patient Identification Wristbands industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Patient Identification Wristbands market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Patient Identification Wristbands market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Patient Identification Wristbands market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Patient Identification Wristbands Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Laser Wristband

1.2.3 Thermal Wristband

1.2.4 Alert Wristband

1.2.5 RFID Wristband

1.2.6 Write-on Wristband

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Patient Identification Wristbands Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

1.3.4 Specialty Clinics

1.3.5 Rehabilitation Centers

1.3.6 Long Term Care Centers

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Patient Identification Wristbands Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Patient Identification Wristbands Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Patient Identification Wristbands Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Patient Identification Wristbands Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Patient Identification Wristbands Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Patient Identification Wristbands Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Patient Identification Wristbands Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Patient Identification Wristbands Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Patient Identification Wristbands Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Patient Identification Wristbands Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Patient Identification Wristbands Industry Trends

2.5.1 Patient Identification Wristbands Market Trends

2.5.2 Patient Identification Wristbands Market Drivers

2.5.3 Patient Identification Wristbands Market Challenges

2.5.4 Patient Identification Wristbands Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Patient Identification Wristbands Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Patient Identification Wristbands Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Patient Identification Wristbands Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Patient Identification Wristbands Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Patient Identification Wristbands by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Patient Identification Wristbands Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Patient Identification Wristbands Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Patient Identification Wristbands Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Patient Identification Wristbands Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Patient Identification Wristbands as of 2020)

3.4 Global Patient Identification Wristbands Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Patient Identification Wristbands Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Patient Identification Wristbands Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Patient Identification Wristbands Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Patient Identification Wristbands Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Patient Identification Wristbands Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Patient Identification Wristbands Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Patient Identification Wristbands Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Patient Identification Wristbands Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Patient Identification Wristbands Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Patient Identification Wristbands Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Patient Identification Wristbands Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Patient Identification Wristbands Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Patient Identification Wristbands Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Patient Identification Wristbands Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Patient Identification Wristbands Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Patient Identification Wristbands Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Patient Identification Wristbands Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Patient Identification Wristbands Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Patient Identification Wristbands Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Patient Identification Wristbands Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Patient Identification Wristbands Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Patient Identification Wristbands Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Patient Identification Wristbands Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Patient Identification Wristbands Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Patient Identification Wristbands Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Patient Identification Wristbands Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Patient Identification Wristbands Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Patient Identification Wristbands Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Patient Identification Wristbands Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Patient Identification Wristbands Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Patient Identification Wristbands Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Patient Identification Wristbands Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Patient Identification Wristbands Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Patient Identification Wristbands Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Patient Identification Wristbands Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Patient Identification Wristbands Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Patient Identification Wristbands Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Patient Identification Wristbands Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Patient Identification Wristbands Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Patient Identification Wristbands Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Patient Identification Wristbands Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Patient Identification Wristbands Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Patient Identification Wristbands Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Patient Identification Wristbands Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Patient Identification Wristbands Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Patient Identification Wristbands Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Patient Identification Wristbands Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Patient Identification Wristbands Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Patient Identification Wristbands Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Patient Identification Wristbands Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Patient Identification Wristbands Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Patient Identification Wristbands Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Patient Identification Wristbands Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Patient Identification Wristbands Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Patient Identification Wristbands Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Patient Identification Wristbands Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Patient Identification Wristbands Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 China Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Patient Identification Wristbands Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Patient Identification Wristbands Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Patient Identification Wristbands Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Patient Identification Wristbands Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Patient Identification Wristbands Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Patient Identification Wristbands Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Patient Identification Wristbands Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Patient Identification Wristbands Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Patient Identification Wristbands Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Patient Identification Wristbands Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Patient Identification Wristbands Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Patient Identification Wristbands Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Patient Identification Wristbands Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Patient Identification Wristbands Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Patient Identification Wristbands Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Patient Identification Wristbands Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Patient Identification Wristbands Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Patient Identification Wristbands Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Patient Identification Wristbands Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Patient Identification Wristbands Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Patient Identification Wristbands Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Patient Identification Wristbands Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Patient Identification Wristbands Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Patient Identification Wristbands Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Tekni-plex, Inc.

11.1.1 Tekni-plex, Inc. Corporation Information

11.1.2 Tekni-plex, Inc. Overview

11.1.3 Tekni-plex, Inc. Patient Identification Wristbands Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Tekni-plex, Inc. Patient Identification Wristbands Products and Services

11.1.5 Tekni-plex, Inc. Patient Identification Wristbands SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Tekni-plex, Inc. Recent Developments

11.2 Selig Group

11.2.1 Selig Group Corporation Information

11.2.2 Selig Group Overview

11.2.3 Selig Group Patient Identification Wristbands Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Selig Group Patient Identification Wristbands Products and Services

11.2.5 Selig Group Patient Identification Wristbands SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Selig Group Recent Developments

11.3 Bluemay Weston Limited

11.3.1 Bluemay Weston Limited Corporation Information

11.3.2 Bluemay Weston Limited Overview

11.3.3 Bluemay Weston Limited Patient Identification Wristbands Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Bluemay Weston Limited Patient Identification Wristbands Products and Services

11.3.5 Bluemay Weston Limited Patient Identification Wristbands SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Bluemay Weston Limited Recent Developments

11.4 B&B Cap Liners LLC

11.4.1 B&B Cap Liners LLC Corporation Information

11.4.2 B&B Cap Liners LLC Overview

11.4.3 B&B Cap Liners LLC Patient Identification Wristbands Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 B&B Cap Liners LLC Patient Identification Wristbands Products and Services

11.4.5 B&B Cap Liners LLC Patient Identification Wristbands SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 B&B Cap Liners LLC Recent Developments

11.5 Pres-On Corporation

11.5.1 Pres-On Corporation Corporation Information

11.5.2 Pres-On Corporation Overview

11.5.3 Pres-On Corporation Patient Identification Wristbands Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Pres-On Corporation Patient Identification Wristbands Products and Services

11.5.5 Pres-On Corporation Patient Identification Wristbands SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Pres-On Corporation Recent Developments

11.6 Low’s Capseal Sdn Bhd

11.6.1 Low’s Capseal Sdn Bhd Corporation Information

11.6.2 Low’s Capseal Sdn Bhd Overview

11.6.3 Low’s Capseal Sdn Bhd Patient Identification Wristbands Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Low’s Capseal Sdn Bhd Patient Identification Wristbands Products and Services

11.6.5 Low’s Capseal Sdn Bhd Patient Identification Wristbands SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Low’s Capseal Sdn Bhd Recent Developments

11.7 Well-Pack

11.7.1 Well-Pack Corporation Information

11.7.2 Well-Pack Overview

11.7.3 Well-Pack Patient Identification Wristbands Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Well-Pack Patient Identification Wristbands Products and Services

11.7.5 Well-Pack Patient Identification Wristbands SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Well-Pack Recent Developments

11.8 Tien Lik Cap Seal Sdn Bhd

11.8.1 Tien Lik Cap Seal Sdn Bhd Corporation Information

11.8.2 Tien Lik Cap Seal Sdn Bhd Overview

11.8.3 Tien Lik Cap Seal Sdn Bhd Patient Identification Wristbands Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Tien Lik Cap Seal Sdn Bhd Patient Identification Wristbands Products and Services

11.8.5 Tien Lik Cap Seal Sdn Bhd Patient Identification Wristbands SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Tien Lik Cap Seal Sdn Bhd Recent Developments

11.9 Zebra

11.9.1 Zebra Corporation Information

11.9.2 Zebra Overview

11.9.3 Zebra Patient Identification Wristbands Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Zebra Patient Identification Wristbands Products and Services

11.9.5 Zebra Patient Identification Wristbands SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Zebra Recent Developments

11.10 Brenmoor

11.10.1 Brenmoor Corporation Information

11.10.2 Brenmoor Overview

11.10.3 Brenmoor Patient Identification Wristbands Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Brenmoor Patient Identification Wristbands Products and Services

11.10.5 Brenmoor Patient Identification Wristbands SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Brenmoor Recent Developments

11.11 FTGO

11.11.1 FTGO Corporation Information

11.11.2 FTGO Overview

11.11.3 FTGO Patient Identification Wristbands Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 FTGO Patient Identification Wristbands Products and Services

11.11.5 FTGO Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Patient Identification Wristbands Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Patient Identification Wristbands Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Patient Identification Wristbands Production Mode & Process

12.4 Patient Identification Wristbands Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Patient Identification Wristbands Sales Channels

12.4.2 Patient Identification Wristbands Distributors

12.5 Patient Identification Wristbands Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

