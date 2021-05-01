High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Size, Growth Evolution, Trends, Demand, Analysis, Segment and Forecasts Report, 2027 | Durst Group, Electronics For Imaging Inc., Konica Minolta Inc.

“

The report titled Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Durst Group, Electronics For Imaging Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Kornit Digital Ltd., Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd., Roq International, Sawgrass Technologies Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Spgprints B. V., M&R Holdings, Inc., Superior Technologies India, Canon

Market Segmentation by Product: Sublimation Inkjet Printing

Direct to Fabric Printing

Direct to Garment Printing



Market Segmentation by Application: Proofing Print

Small Volume Production

Design Teaching

Other



The High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Sublimation Inkjet Printing

1.2.3 Direct to Fabric Printing

1.2.4 Direct to Garment Printing

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Proofing Print

1.3.3 Small Volume Production

1.3.4 Design Teaching

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Production by Region

2.3.1 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Industry Trends

2.4.2 High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Drivers

2.4.3 High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Challenges

2.4.4 High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Restraints

3 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales

3.1 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales in 2020

4.3 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Price by Type

5.3.1 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Price by Application

6.3.1 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Durst Group

12.1.1 Durst Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 Durst Group Overview

12.1.3 Durst Group High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Durst Group High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Products and Services

12.1.5 Durst Group High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Durst Group Recent Developments

12.2 Electronics For Imaging Inc.

12.2.1 Electronics For Imaging Inc. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Electronics For Imaging Inc. Overview

12.2.3 Electronics For Imaging Inc. High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Electronics For Imaging Inc. High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Products and Services

12.2.5 Electronics For Imaging Inc. High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Electronics For Imaging Inc. Recent Developments

12.3 Konica Minolta Inc.

12.3.1 Konica Minolta Inc. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Konica Minolta Inc. Overview

12.3.3 Konica Minolta Inc. High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Konica Minolta Inc. High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Products and Services

12.3.5 Konica Minolta Inc. High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Konica Minolta Inc. Recent Developments

12.4 Kornit Digital Ltd.

12.4.1 Kornit Digital Ltd. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Kornit Digital Ltd. Overview

12.4.3 Kornit Digital Ltd. High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Kornit Digital Ltd. High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Products and Services

12.4.5 Kornit Digital Ltd. High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Kornit Digital Ltd. Recent Developments

12.5 Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd.

12.5.1 Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. Overview

12.5.3 Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Products and Services

12.5.5 Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.6 Roq International

12.6.1 Roq International Corporation Information

12.6.2 Roq International Overview

12.6.3 Roq International High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Roq International High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Products and Services

12.6.5 Roq International High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Roq International Recent Developments

12.7 Sawgrass Technologies Inc.

12.7.1 Sawgrass Technologies Inc. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sawgrass Technologies Inc. Overview

12.7.3 Sawgrass Technologies Inc. High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sawgrass Technologies Inc. High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Products and Services

12.7.5 Sawgrass Technologies Inc. High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Sawgrass Technologies Inc. Recent Developments

12.8 Seiko Epson Corporation

12.8.1 Seiko Epson Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 Seiko Epson Corporation Overview

12.8.3 Seiko Epson Corporation High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Seiko Epson Corporation High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Products and Services

12.8.5 Seiko Epson Corporation High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Seiko Epson Corporation Recent Developments

12.9 Spgprints B. V.

12.9.1 Spgprints B. V. Corporation Information

12.9.2 Spgprints B. V. Overview

12.9.3 Spgprints B. V. High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Spgprints B. V. High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Products and Services

12.9.5 Spgprints B. V. High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Spgprints B. V. Recent Developments

12.10 M&R Holdings, Inc.

12.10.1 M&R Holdings, Inc. Corporation Information

12.10.2 M&R Holdings, Inc. Overview

12.10.3 M&R Holdings, Inc. High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 M&R Holdings, Inc. High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Products and Services

12.10.5 M&R Holdings, Inc. High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 M&R Holdings, Inc. Recent Developments

12.11 Superior Technologies India

12.11.1 Superior Technologies India Corporation Information

12.11.2 Superior Technologies India Overview

12.11.3 Superior Technologies India High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Superior Technologies India High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Products and Services

12.11.5 Superior Technologies India Recent Developments

12.12 Canon

12.12.1 Canon Corporation Information

12.12.2 Canon Overview

12.12.3 Canon High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Canon High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Products and Services

12.12.5 Canon Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Value Chain Analysis

13.2 High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Production Mode & Process

13.4 High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Sales Channels

13.4.2 High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Distributors

13.5 High-end Textile Digital Printing Machine Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

