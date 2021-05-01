Global Oilseeds Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Forecast Report By Whipsmartmi

The Oilseeds Market is estimated to grow at CAGR XX% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The oilseeds market is estimated to see rapid growth in upcoming years. The demand for healthy and organic oilseed-processed products, public-private partnerships in varietal development, and molecular breeding in oilseeds are some of the factors driving the growth of the oilseeds market.

Key players includes in the oilseeds market are Archer Daniels Midland (US), Cargill (US), Wilmar International (Singapore), and Bunge Limited (US).

Oilseeds Market, By Type

Soybean

Palm Kernel

Rapeseed

Sunflower

Cottonseed

Groundnut

Copra

Others

Oilseeds Market, By Category

Conventional

Genetically Modified

Oilseeds Market, By Application

Oilseed Meal

Food Products

Feed

Industrial

Vegetable oil

Food Products

Industrial

Oilseeds Market, By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Spain

Germany

France

Russia

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East & Africa

The conventional segment is projected to hold the largest market share in the oilseeds market during the forecast period as it is relatively cheaper. It is also eco-friendly as it enhances the soil quality and nitrogen restoration, and lowers the levels of contamination in soil, air, and other water resources. The increasing demand for healthy and organic products from consumers has also led to an increase in demand for conventional oilseeds. The vegetable oil segment dominates the oilseeds market due to the high demand for fats & oils from the bakery & confectionery industry and increasing applications in sauces, spreads, & dressings, meat products, RTE, and snacks & savory products. The demand for vegetable oil also remains high in the industrial sector due to the increasing application in the production of adhesive, antiknock additives, disinfectants, inks & paints, plastics & resins, glycerol, and fatty acids.

The increasing demand for oilseeds in the North American and European regions is driving the growth of the oilseeds market. The North American and European countries are witnessing increasing demand for oilseeds for use mainly in the food and feed industries. Favorable trade and price support systems have encouraged trade in oilseeds in the US. However, countries in Europe witness high demand for organic products, due to which the demand for conventional oilseeds remains high.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the new application areas for the oilseeds market that companies are exploring?

Who are some of the key players operating in the oilseeds market and how intense is the competition?

What kind of competitors and stakeholders would be interested in this market? What will be their go-to-market strategy, and which emerging market will be of significant interest?

How are the current R&D activities and M&A’s in the oilseeds market projected to create a disrupting environment in the coming years?

What will be the level of impact of new product launches on the revenues of stakeholders, due to the benefits offered by oilseeds market, such as increasing revenue, environmental regulatory compliance, and sustainable profits for the suppliers?

