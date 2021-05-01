Commercial Rug and Carpet Market Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast To 2027 | Shaw Industries, Mohawk, Oriental Weavers

“

The report titled Global Commercial Rug and Carpet Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Commercial Rug and Carpet market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Commercial Rug and Carpet market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Commercial Rug and Carpet market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Commercial Rug and Carpet market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Commercial Rug and Carpet report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Commercial Rug and Carpet report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Commercial Rug and Carpet market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Commercial Rug and Carpet market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Commercial Rug and Carpet market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Commercial Rug and Carpet market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Commercial Rug and Carpet market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Shaw Industries, Mohawk, Oriental Weavers, Milliken, Beaulieu, Interface, Dinarsu, Balta, Tarkett, Dixie Group, Brintons, Merinos, Dongsheng Carpet Group, Jiangsu Kaili Carpet, Shanhua Carpet

Market Segmentation by Product: Nylon Fiber

Polyester Fiber

Polypropylene Fiber

Wool

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Hotel

Conference Room

Office

Other



The Commercial Rug and Carpet Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Commercial Rug and Carpet market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Commercial Rug and Carpet market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Commercial Rug and Carpet market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Commercial Rug and Carpet industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Commercial Rug and Carpet market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Commercial Rug and Carpet market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Commercial Rug and Carpet market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Commercial Rug and Carpet Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Commercial Rug and Carpet Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Nylon Fiber

1.2.3 Polyester Fiber

1.2.4 Polypropylene Fiber

1.2.5 Wool

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Commercial Rug and Carpet Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hotel

1.3.3 Conference Room

1.3.4 Office

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Commercial Rug and Carpet Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Commercial Rug and Carpet Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Commercial Rug and Carpet Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Commercial Rug and Carpet Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Commercial Rug and Carpet Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Commercial Rug and Carpet Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Commercial Rug and Carpet Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Commercial Rug and Carpet Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Commercial Rug and Carpet Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Commercial Rug and Carpet Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Commercial Rug and Carpet Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Commercial Rug and Carpet Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Commercial Rug and Carpet Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Commercial Rug and Carpet Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Commercial Rug and Carpet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Commercial Rug and Carpet Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Commercial Rug and Carpet Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Commercial Rug and Carpet Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Commercial Rug and Carpet Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Commercial Rug and Carpet Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Commercial Rug and Carpet Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Commercial Rug and Carpet Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Commercial Rug and Carpet Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Commercial Rug and Carpet Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Commercial Rug and Carpet Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Commercial Rug and Carpet Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Commercial Rug and Carpet Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Commercial Rug and Carpet Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Commercial Rug and Carpet Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Commercial Rug and Carpet Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Commercial Rug and Carpet Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Commercial Rug and Carpet Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Commercial Rug and Carpet Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Commercial Rug and Carpet Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Commercial Rug and Carpet Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Commercial Rug and Carpet Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Commercial Rug and Carpet Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Commercial Rug and Carpet Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Commercial Rug and Carpet Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Commercial Rug and Carpet Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Commercial Rug and Carpet Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Commercial Rug and Carpet Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Commercial Rug and Carpet Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Commercial Rug and Carpet Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Commercial Rug and Carpet Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Commercial Rug and Carpet Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Rug and Carpet Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Rug and Carpet Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Rug and Carpet Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Rug and Carpet Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Commercial Rug and Carpet Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Rug and Carpet Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Commercial Rug and Carpet Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Commercial Rug and Carpet Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Commercial Rug and Carpet Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Commercial Rug and Carpet Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Commercial Rug and Carpet Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Commercial Rug and Carpet Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Rug and Carpet Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Rug and Carpet Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Rug and Carpet Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Rug and Carpet Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Commercial Rug and Carpet Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Rug and Carpet Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Shaw Industries

11.1.1 Shaw Industries Corporation Information

11.1.2 Shaw Industries Overview

11.1.3 Shaw Industries Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Shaw Industries Commercial Rug and Carpet Product Description

11.1.5 Shaw Industries Recent Developments

11.2 Mohawk

11.2.1 Mohawk Corporation Information

11.2.2 Mohawk Overview

11.2.3 Mohawk Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Mohawk Commercial Rug and Carpet Product Description

11.2.5 Mohawk Recent Developments

11.3 Oriental Weavers

11.3.1 Oriental Weavers Corporation Information

11.3.2 Oriental Weavers Overview

11.3.3 Oriental Weavers Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Oriental Weavers Commercial Rug and Carpet Product Description

11.3.5 Oriental Weavers Recent Developments

11.4 Milliken

11.4.1 Milliken Corporation Information

11.4.2 Milliken Overview

11.4.3 Milliken Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Milliken Commercial Rug and Carpet Product Description

11.4.5 Milliken Recent Developments

11.5 Beaulieu

11.5.1 Beaulieu Corporation Information

11.5.2 Beaulieu Overview

11.5.3 Beaulieu Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Beaulieu Commercial Rug and Carpet Product Description

11.5.5 Beaulieu Recent Developments

11.6 Interface

11.6.1 Interface Corporation Information

11.6.2 Interface Overview

11.6.3 Interface Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Interface Commercial Rug and Carpet Product Description

11.6.5 Interface Recent Developments

11.7 Dinarsu

11.7.1 Dinarsu Corporation Information

11.7.2 Dinarsu Overview

11.7.3 Dinarsu Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Dinarsu Commercial Rug and Carpet Product Description

11.7.5 Dinarsu Recent Developments

11.8 Balta

11.8.1 Balta Corporation Information

11.8.2 Balta Overview

11.8.3 Balta Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Balta Commercial Rug and Carpet Product Description

11.8.5 Balta Recent Developments

11.9 Tarkett

11.9.1 Tarkett Corporation Information

11.9.2 Tarkett Overview

11.9.3 Tarkett Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Tarkett Commercial Rug and Carpet Product Description

11.9.5 Tarkett Recent Developments

11.10 Dixie Group

11.10.1 Dixie Group Corporation Information

11.10.2 Dixie Group Overview

11.10.3 Dixie Group Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Dixie Group Commercial Rug and Carpet Product Description

11.10.5 Dixie Group Recent Developments

11.11 Brintons

11.11.1 Brintons Corporation Information

11.11.2 Brintons Overview

11.11.3 Brintons Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Brintons Commercial Rug and Carpet Product Description

11.11.5 Brintons Recent Developments

11.12 Merinos

11.12.1 Merinos Corporation Information

11.12.2 Merinos Overview

11.12.3 Merinos Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Merinos Commercial Rug and Carpet Product Description

11.12.5 Merinos Recent Developments

11.13 Dongsheng Carpet Group

11.13.1 Dongsheng Carpet Group Corporation Information

11.13.2 Dongsheng Carpet Group Overview

11.13.3 Dongsheng Carpet Group Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Dongsheng Carpet Group Commercial Rug and Carpet Product Description

11.13.5 Dongsheng Carpet Group Recent Developments

11.14 Jiangsu Kaili Carpet

11.14.1 Jiangsu Kaili Carpet Corporation Information

11.14.2 Jiangsu Kaili Carpet Overview

11.14.3 Jiangsu Kaili Carpet Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Jiangsu Kaili Carpet Commercial Rug and Carpet Product Description

11.14.5 Jiangsu Kaili Carpet Recent Developments

11.15 Shanhua Carpet

11.15.1 Shanhua Carpet Corporation Information

11.15.2 Shanhua Carpet Overview

11.15.3 Shanhua Carpet Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Shanhua Carpet Commercial Rug and Carpet Product Description

11.15.5 Shanhua Carpet Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Commercial Rug and Carpet Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Commercial Rug and Carpet Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Commercial Rug and Carpet Production Mode & Process

12.4 Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Commercial Rug and Carpet Sales Channels

12.4.2 Commercial Rug and Carpet Distributors

12.5 Commercial Rug and Carpet Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Commercial Rug and Carpet Industry Trends

13.2 Commercial Rug and Carpet Market Drivers

13.3 Commercial Rug and Carpet Market Challenges

13.4 Commercial Rug and Carpet Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Commercial Rug and Carpet Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”