Multirotor Drone Market Covid-19 Impact Analysis | Business Outlook, Growth, Share, Trends and Forecasts 2027

The global multirotor drone market is experiencing a significant growth due to increased usage by law enforcement agencies. Multirotor drone is an unmanned aerial aircraft having more than two motors. Multirotor drones take advantage of multiple rotors to achieve tactical maneuverability. Drone motion is achieved by varying the relative speed of each rotor to change the thrust & torque produced by each rotor. Since, multirotor drones are simpler in design due to absence of movable or adjustable rotors, hence multirotor drones have found numerous applications such as surveillance, traffic monitoring, environmental research, aerial shooting, and physical location monitoring.

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

Coptercam Pty. Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries, Microdrones GmbH, 3D Robotics Inc., DJI Innovation, AeroVironment Inc., Aibotix GmbH, Aeryon Labs Inc., Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd., and Draganfly.

Surge in non-military applications, increase in demand for drone operability in extreme conditions, and rise in adoption of automatic tracking system are the factors that drive the global multirotor drone market. However, stringent airspace regulations and lack of skilled pilots hinder the market growth. On the contrary, autonomous flight technology, Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence present new pathways in the industry.

The global multirotor drone market trends are as follows:

Surge in non-military applications

The demand for multirotor UAVs (drones) for commercial & business applications is increasing, since UAVs can be deployed in emergency healthcare services, urban mobility, and package delivery among others. Recently, Skydio Inc. (an American drone manufacturing company) has deployed drones in pandemic relief efforts with the aid of public safety agencies in US, as part of the company’s emergency response programs. Also, in 2019, Google’s subsidiary company X, partnered with FedEx (a delivery service company headquartered in Tennessee, US) to offer autonomous drone deliveries under project named Wing. Such extensive use of multirotor drones in non-military applications is expected to boost the global UAV market.

Demand for drone operability in extreme conditions

Multirotor drones are more weather resistant than single or dual motor counterparts. Recently, in 2020, AeroVironment (UAV manufacturer headquartered in California, US) launched a multirotor vertical take-off landing hybrid drone called Quintex Recon. This drone takes advantage of range & speed of multirotor drone with efficiency of a fixed-wing UAV. Quintex Recon has the capacity to withstand wind speeds of 32 KMPH and can operate in temperatures ranging between -17°C and 49°C, with a maximum range of 20 KM for 45 minutes over a single battery flight. Such demand for drone operability in extreme conditions will drive the global multirotor drone market.

Key benefits of the report:

1 This study presents the analytical depiction of the global multirotor drone industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

2 The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global multirotor drone market share.

3 The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global multirotor drone market growth scenario.

4 Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

5 The report provides a detailed global multirotor drone market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

