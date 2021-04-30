Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Market to Rise at XX.XX% CAGR and Hit USD $XX Million by 2027 | Reportspedia

Latest strategies adopted by key players of Landscaping Artificial Turf Industry are offered in order to boost the capital investment decisions and make appropriate decisions for the new entrants and growing businesses. The main regions in Landscaping Artificial Turf Market are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, India, South America, Middle East & Africa and South East Asia. The production analysis, consumption, demands, cost structures are explained at depth in this report.

The development plans and policies, annual revenue, company profiles, import-export details, and business standards of Landscaping Artificial Turf Market are studied. The risk assessment of Landscaping Artificial Turf Market along with complete details of growth trends, development prospects, threats are evaluated. The key product categories, market value and growth prospect from 2015-2027 is studied. The study objective is to present complete and dynamic Landscaping Artificial Turf Industry prospects to the readers.

The industry chain analysis of Landscaping Artificial Turf Market states the upstream raw material suppliers, major player’s product type in 2019, cost structures and downstream buyers of Landscaping Artificial Turf Industry. The market value, share, CAGR rate and Sales details from 2015-2019 is presented in this study.

Key Players Covered in the report are as follows:

CoCreation Grass

Juta

Edel Grass B.V.

Unisport-Saltex Oy

Nurteks

Mondo S.p.A.

Limonta Sport

Condor Grass

Taishan

ForestGrass

ACT Global Sports

Shaw Sports Turf

Ten Cate

SIS Pitches

Polytan GmbH

FieldTurf ( Tarkett)

Forbex

Victoria PLC

GreenVision / Mattex

Domo Sports Grass

The quantitative and qualitative data in this report will help you gain useful Landscaping Artificial Turf industry details and future scope. The complete details of product types and segments are analysed in this report for each region and country. Likewise, the Landscaping Artificial Turf distribution channels, production plants, R&D status, and raw material sources are presented. The market expansion scope, analytics and strategic view are studied.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Landscaping Artificial Turf Market By Region:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, India and Taiwan)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, South Africa, Nigeria)

Landscaping Artificial Turf Market By Type:

Tuft Grass 10 and 25 mm Type

Tuft Grass 10 mm Type

Tuft Grass 25 mm Type

Landscaping Artificial Turf Market By Application:

Park

Square

Commercial Buildings

Others

