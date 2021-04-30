Global Landscaping Artificial Turf Market to Rise at XX.XX% CAGR and Hit USD $XX Million by 2027 | Reportspedia

Latest strategies adopted by key players of Landscaping Artificial Turf Industry are offered in order to boost the capital investment decisions and make appropriate decisions for the new entrants and growing businesses. The main regions in Landscaping Artificial Turf Market are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, India, South America, Middle East & Africa and South East Asia. The production analysis, consumption, demands, cost structures are explained at depth in this report.
The development plans and policies, annual revenue, company profiles, import-export details, and business standards of Landscaping Artificial Turf Market are studied. The risk assessment of Landscaping Artificial Turf Market along with complete details of growth trends, development prospects, threats are evaluated. The key product categories, market value and growth prospect from 2015-2027 is studied. The study objective is to present complete and dynamic Landscaping Artificial Turf Industry prospects to the readers.
The industry chain analysis of Landscaping Artificial Turf Market states the upstream raw material suppliers, major player’s product type in 2019, cost structures and downstream buyers of Landscaping Artificial Turf Industry. The market value, share, CAGR rate and Sales details from 2015-2019 is presented in this study.
Key Players Covered in the report are as follows:
CoCreation Grass
Juta
Edel Grass B.V.
Unisport-Saltex Oy
Nurteks
Mondo S.p.A.
Limonta Sport
Condor Grass
Taishan
ForestGrass
ACT Global Sports
Shaw Sports Turf
Ten Cate
SIS Pitches
Polytan GmbH
FieldTurf ( Tarkett)
Forbex
Victoria PLC
GreenVision / Mattex
Domo Sports Grass
The quantitative and qualitative data in this report will help you gain useful Landscaping Artificial Turf industry details and future scope. The complete details of product types and segments are analysed in this report for each region and country. Likewise, the Landscaping Artificial Turf distribution channels, production plants, R&D status, and raw material sources are presented. The market expansion scope, analytics and strategic view are studied.
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Landscaping Artificial Turf Market By Region:
North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)
Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, India and Taiwan)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, South Africa, Nigeria)
(Note- If you want report specific to any country/region, we can also provide that)
Landscaping Artificial Turf Market By Type:
Tuft Grass 10 and 25 mm Type
Tuft Grass 10 mm Type
Tuft Grass 25 mm Type
Landscaping Artificial Turf Market By Application:
Park
Square
Commercial Buildings
Others
