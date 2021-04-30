Flight Inspection Market COVID-19 Impact, Analysis, Status and Leading Global Companies 2021-2027

The global flight inspection market is experiencing a significant growth due to growing aircraft fleet. Flight inspection is the periodic evaluation of avionic systems such as navigational aids to ensure its safety & accuracy. Flight inspection measure the performance of communication, navigation, and surveillance infrastructure of an aircraft. Moreover, flight inspection reviews all flight procedures such as routes, approach, departure, and validation of electronic signals transmitted from ground navigation system to ensure reliability & sufficiency of in-air navigational support without any obstacles. Flight inspection is different than flight test, which analyzes the aerodynamic design and safety of aircraft physical structure.

Surge in global air traffic passenger, increase in demand for new airports, and rise in adoption of special flight inspection programs are the factors that drive the global flight inspection market. However, adapting to new procedure of flight inspection for latest aviation technologies such as satellite-based augmentation system (SBAS) & GPS calibration and stringent safety regulations hinder the market growth. On the contrary, investment in military airport infrastructure, technology driven flight-inspection, and automated flight control system present new pathways in the industry.

The global flight inspection market trends are as follows:

Surge in global air traffic passenger

Increasing air traffic passengers is followed by rigorous flight safety regulations to avoid aircraft accidents. Recently, in 2019, Airbus published global aircraft market forecast stating the need for approx. 39,000 new aircrafts in the next 20 years to meet the future air traffic demands which is growing 4.3 % annually. Increasing air passenger traffic will lead to more demand for commercial aircrafts in economies where aviation market is likely to grow in future. Such growth in aviation industry is expected to boost the global flight inspection market.

Demand for new airports

Governments have been developing new airports to meet the demand of growing air passenger traffic & aircraft fleet. Recently, in December 2019, Airport Authority of India (AAI) revealed its plans to develop country’s first three water aerodromes in Andaman & Nicobar (a union territory of India). Moreover, government of India is planning to invest 1.83 billion USD by 2026, in airport infrastructure & aviation services development in the country. Such investment in greenfield airport projects (new airport built from scratch on unused land) is expected boost the global flight inspection market.