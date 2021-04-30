Global Oleoresins Market Rising Industry Forecast Covering Growth and Developments Till 2027

Whipsmart market research has added a new research report “Oleoresins Market” to its research database.

The Oleoresins Market is estimated to grow at CAGR XX% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Key players in this market include Akay Group (India), Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India), AVT Naturals (India), Givaudan (Switzerland), PT Indesso Aroma (Indonesia), Vidya Herbs Private Limited (India), Ungerer & Company (US), Kancor Ingredients Ltd. (India), Plant Lipids (India), Kalsec Inc.(US), Gazignaire (France), and Universal Oleoresins (India).

The rising trend of using natural flavors in processed food and an increasing number of QSRs have led to a surge in demand for oleoresins. The rise in awareness regarding the side-effects of synthetic flavors and health benefits offered by phytomedicines and herbal extracts have significantly driven the growth of the market. Further, due to the increasing R&D activities in the market and the rising popularity of health supplements, the demand for oleoresins in the nutraceutical industry remains high. The growing trend of offering clean label personal care products is also projected to drive the growth of the oleoresins market. The food & beverages segment is projected to account for the largest share in the oleoresins market. This is attributed to the increasing use of oleoresins that provide a natural flavor and fragrance in confectioneries and beverages. Further, growing awareness among consumers about the benefits of consuming products rich in natural ingredients such as oleoresins has contributed to the growth of the market. In addition, the use of oleoresins in the pharmaceutical industry remains high due to the growing awareness of the side-effects of allopathic medicines, increasing instances of antibiotic allergies among people, rising vegan population, and busy lifestyles of consumers are projected to drive the growth of the pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals segment during the forecast period.

The paprika segment accounted for the largest market size in the oleoresins market during the forecast period. The demand for paprika is increasing significantly as an important seasoning and flavoring ingredient, which is used in American cuisines.

North America is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high consumption of processed food in this region, which inadvertently leads to increasing demand for oleoresins. The use of traditional treatments and medicines, which are derived from plants, continue to persist in Asian countries. Due to the increasing instances of diseases caused by chemical-based and synthetic products, the market has gained momentum at a commercial level in the last 10 to 15 years, globally.

Oleoresins Market, By Source

Paprika

Capsicum

Seed Spices

Turmeric

Herbs

Ginger

Cinnamon & Cassia

Others

Oleoresins Market, By Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals

Personal Care Products

Feed

Oleoresins Market, By Extraction Process

Solvent Extraction

Supercritical Fluid Extraction Process

Oleoresins Market, By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Spain

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

· What are the growth opportunities in the oleoresins market?

· What are the major sources of oleoresins?

· What are the key factors affecting market dynamics?

· What are some of the major challenges and restraints that the industry faces?

· Which are the key players operating in the market and what initiatives have they undertaken over the past few years?

