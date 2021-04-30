2021 Global Plant-based Meat Market Trends, Developments, SWOT Analysis

The Plant-based Meat market is estimated to grow at CAGR XX% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The plant-based meat market is estimated to be fast growing market as increasing number of consumers are demanding plant-based meat, either for medical reasons or as a healthy lifestyle. As a result, the demand for plant-based meat continues to expand. Additionally, continuous efforts in research & development by plant-based meat manufacturers, in terms of better aroma, texture, longer shelf life, and better nutritious profiles, is projected to escalate the growth of global plant-based meat market in the coming years.

Browse Complete Plant-based Meat Market Report @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Plant_based-Meat-Market

The soy segment is projected to dominate the plant-based meat market during the forecast period. Soy is widely used as a base ingredient for plant-based pork, beef, and chicken products, owing to its high protein content and meat-like texture. The growing health concerns associated with the consumption of animal protein-sourced foods and adoption of flexitarian and vegetarian diets are expected to drive consumption of soy as a source in the global market. Impossible Foods offers soy-based burgers and is backed by a strong distribution network in the US. The chicken segment is projected to dominate the plant-based meat market during the forecast period. Various sausages, nuggets, strips, and burgers have chicken as their major meat ingredient. Chicken flesh and eggs are loaded with animal protein, fats, and cholesterol. Environmental hazards associated with the killing of animals is projected to drive the plant-based meat market in Asia Pacific. The raising of awareness through global animal welfare organizations such as PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment for Animals) has encouraged people to consider a meat-free diet. The Asia Pacific plant-based meat market is projected to be dominated by China.

Request a Sample of complete report @ https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/fn0379/Plant_based-Meat-Market

Key market players include Impossible Foods (US), Beyond Meat (US), Garden Protein International (US), Morningstar Farms (US), Quorn Foods (UK), Amy’s Kitchen (US), Maple Leaf Foods (Canada), the Vegetarian Butcher (Netherlands), Tofurky (US), Gold&Green Foods (US), Sunfed (New Zealand), and VBites (UK).

Plant-based Meat Market, By Source

Soy

Wheat

Pea

Others

Plant-based Meat Market, By Product

Burger Pattie

Sausages

Strips & Nuggets

Meatballs

Others

Plant-based Meat Market, By Type

Pork

Beef

Chicken

Fish

Others

Plant-based Meat Market, By Process

Grinding

Mixing

Blending

Forming/Shaping

Freezing Systems

Storage

Plant-based Meat Market, By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Spain

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Singapore

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

· What are the new product areas the plant-based meat companies are exploring?

· Which are the key players in the plant-based meat market and how intense is the competition?

· What kind of competitors and stakeholders, such as plant-based meat companies, would be interested in this market? What will be their go-to-market strategy, and which emerging market will be of significant interest?

· How are the current R&D activities and M&A’s in the plant-based meat market projected to create a disrupting environment in the coming years?

· What will be the level of impact, on the revenues of stakeholders, of the benefits of plant-based meat to different stakeholders‒‒from rising revenue, environmental regulatory compliance, to sustainable profits for the suppliers?

About Whipsmartmi:

Whipsmart MI provides fact-based consulting services to B2B and B2C market to help our clients to achieve incremental and transformational growth competing in their niche market. We facilitate their growth journey through an environment that is dominated by accelerating change, constant evolution of new business models, disruptive trends and technologies in their respective industry.

The Whipsmart Market bytes platform is created specifically for B2B and B2C players with consideration of the market knowledge and interest. With over 4,000 titles to choose from diverse industries, the coverage is comprehensive and the data is updated every quarter. Whipsmart uses comples AI based algorithms to gather economic intelligence from different agencies across the globe, combines them with primary information sources and builds projections that are accurate and dependable. With multiple download options and the flexibility to source almost any kind of intelligence on demand as per market interest.

Contact Info:

Name: Neeraj

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://whipsmartmi.com/

Press Release: https://whipsmartmi.com/pressrelease

Blog: https://whipsmartmi.com/blogs

Phone: +1 5102005090