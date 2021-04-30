2026 Global Probiotics Market Forecasts Report by Whipsmartmi

The rising health awareness among consumers in the Asia Pacific region is projected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. Consumers in the Asia Pacific region are well aware of the health benefits of probiotics, due to the widespread presence of the Japanese brand “Yakult.” China and Japan are among the largest probiotic markets in the region, whereas the Australia & New Zealand market is the fastest-growing. The Asia Pacific region presents immense opportunities for animal probiotic products, as governments are becoming increasingly concerned about the health and productivity of farm animals.

View Complete report with Table of Contents @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Probiotics-Market

The demand for probiotics in fortified foods is projected to remain high due to the increasing awareness about their benefits, and willingness of consumers to purchase premium products incorporated with probiotics. The global demand for probiotics is increasing significantly due to the growing awareness among customers about their direct relation to digestive health benefits, the rise in demand for nutritious food, and increase in demand for quality animal-based products. The food & beverage segment dominated the probiotics market, on the basis of application, during the forecast due to the rising popularity of probiotic functional foods & beverages among consumers. Awareness, faith in their efficacy, and safety are some of the factors driving the market of probiotics. The food & beverages segment is the largest revenue-earning market across regions. Consumers are now taking a proactive approach towards preventing chronic conditions.

The animals segment is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast. The ban on synthetic antimicrobial growth promoters (AGP’s) in Europe is a factor driving the market. The motive behind the ban was to curb the practice of using antibiotics, antimicrobials, and other drugs for promoting the growth of livestock and increasing the production of meat, milk, and other products. The demand for liquid probiotics has increased as compared to dry probiotics, due to its application in yogurt, which is the most popular source of probiotics. Other products that use liquid probiotics include kefir water, probiotic juices, and yogurt-based drinks, which are healthy options for daily supplementation. The Asia Pacific region is projected to be a key market for yogurt in the coming years.

Requests a Sample of Global Probiotics Market @ https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/fn0397/Probiotics-Market

Key market players include Danone (France), Yakult Honsha (Japan), Nestlé (Switzerland), DowDuPont (US), and Chr. Hansen (Denmark).

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

· What are the new application areas that the probiotics companies are exploring?

· Which are the key players in the market and how intense is the competition?

· What kind of competitors and stakeholders such as probiotics companies, would be interested in this market? What will be their go to market strategy for this market, and which emerging market will be of significant interest?

· How are the current R&D activities and M&As in the probiotics market projected to create a disrupting environment in the coming years?

About Whipsmartmi:

Whipsmart MI provides fact-based consulting services to B2B and B2C market to help our clients to achieve incremental and transformational growth competing in their niche market. We facilitate their growth journey through an environment that is dominated by accelerating change, constant evolution of new business models, disruptive trends and technologies in their respective industry.

The Whipsmart Market bytes platform is created specifically for B2B and B2C players with consideration of the market knowledge and interest. With over 4,000 titles to choose from diverse industries, the coverage is comprehensive and the data is updated every quarter. Whipsmart uses comples AI based algorithms to gather economic intelligence from different agencies across the globe, combines them with primary information sources and builds projections that are accurate and dependable. With multiple download options and the flexibility to source almost any kind of intelligence on demand as per market interest.

Contact Info:

Name: Neeraj

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://whipsmartmi.com/

Press Release: https://whipsmartmi.com/pressrelease

Blog: https://whipsmartmi.com/blogs

Phone: +1 5102005090